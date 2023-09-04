Where is Empower Field ranked in USA Today NFL stadium rankings?
USA Today members ranked all 30 NFL stadiums, after evaluating multiple categories ... where is Empower Field ranked?
Ahead of every season, USA Today staff members from their sports section, 'For the Win', rank all the NFL stadiums, according to different categories. The categories they used for the 2023 rankings were: general atmosphere, design, location, amenities, food, character, and the stadium. 9 staff members put together the list.
Before last season, USA Today has given Empower Field at Mile High the following ranking: #21.
The stadium did not drop in the 2023 rankings but did not go up, as Empower Field at Mile High received the same ranking in 2022.
Regarding Empower Field at Mile High, given the #21 ranking, staff member Andrew Joseph said the following ...
""It’s a stadium that is absolutely starting to show its age (and catches on fire more often than an NFL stadium should). And while it can use modern updates to compete with the newer stadiums in the league, it does have a great location going for it — surrounded (beyond the parking lots) by bars, breweries, restaurants, and a Denny’s. Also, the Denver sunsets are spectacular.""- Andrew Joseph, For the Win! USA Today
Empower Field at Mile High, is ranked ahead of the following stadiums in the USA Today list:
21. Empower Field at Mile High - Denver Broncos
22. MetLife Stadium - New York Giants and Jets
23. Raymond James Stadium - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24. Bank of America Stadium - Carolina Panthers
25. Highmark Stadium - Buffalo Bills
26. Nissan Stadium - Tennessee Titans
27. Caesars Superdome - New Orleans Saints
28. TIAA Bank Field - Jacksonville Jaguars
29. Soldier Field - Chicago Bears
30. FedEx Field - Washington Commanders
For the entire 'For the Win!' staff list, click here!
Additionally, USA Today, made a fan-vote survey, specifically to their site readers to rank the top 10 NFL stadiums, and Empower Field at Mile High was not selected. Green Bay Packers' Lambeau Field was the top-ranked stadium in USA Today's staff list, and Seattle Seahawks' Lumen Field was the top-ranked stadium in the page-readers voting.
With a new Denver Broncos ownership group, the Walton-Penner Group and the Denver Broncos decided to invest $100 million in stadium renovations for the 2023-24 season, which includes a larger scoreboard (now 5th-largest in the NFL), and 70% larger than how it was last year, suite renovations, more elevators, more technology, murals around the stadium, a new Premiere-experience club, and a new team store.
The Broncos want a new stadium, but they are in the initial phases of the process...
Can the Broncos have a top 10 stadium in the NFL at some point in the future?