Nathaniel Hackett fires back at Sean Payton's harsh comments
- Sean Payton talked about Broncos coaching from last season
- Former head coach responds to Payton
New Denver Broncos head coach, former Super Bowl champion head coach Sean Payton talked in an interview with USA Today, and in media conferences after the first training camp practices about the team's performance in the 2022-2023 NFL season.
Sean specifically mentioned the bad coaching Denver had last season under Nathaniel Hackett, by mentioning the following:
""Everything I heard about last season, we're doing the opposite ... Everybody's got a little stink on their hands. It's not just Russell. It was a (poor) offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That's how bad it was...""- Sean Payton via USA Today
Being a good person, and a hyped-up guy, does not mean that you are a good football head coach ... Hackett really seems like a really good person, and had successful seasons over his coaching career, as an assistant and/or offensive coordinator, but the head coaching position was not great for him, as we saw it with the Broncos last season, and had the following problems:
1. Game and clock management, which resulted in the hire of Jerry Rosburg to help him with that.
2. Broncos fans counting the play clock in the first home game, to avoid penalties.
3. Broncos fans booing the quarterback (Russell Wilson) for bad plays at home games.
4. Broncos fans left home games early due to bad performances.
5. Player ate a hot dog on the sideline which ended up in a delay of game for Denver's special teams.
6. Lowest-scoring offense in the NFL.
7. Second-most penalties in the league (113) ... team with the fewest penalties had 68.
8. Most yards penalized due to flags in the league (970).
9. Bad decisions in short fourth-down plays.
10. Fights between players on the sidelines.
11. Gave the play-calling job to other coaches.
12. 4-11 win-loss record.
Hackett did not even finish his first season as the Broncos' head coach, as he was fired after an embarrassing 51-14 loss on Christmas day against the Baker Mayfield-led Rams. He became the fourth head coach in NFL history to be fired before finishing his first season with a team.
Hackett was named the new offensive coordinator for the New York Jets in the offseason, and he is expected to be the offensive play-caller for them. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and tackle Billy Turner defended Hackett after Sean's comments ...
On Tuesday, following the Jets' practice, Nathaniel Hackett talked to the media and spoke about the Sean Payton comments ...
Payton apologized for his comments, but in my opinion, he was right about what he said. Maybe he could have said it in a better way, but in the end, regardless of how good of a person Nathaniel Hackett is, he can easily be one of the worst, if not the worst head coaches in NFL history.
Something interesting and important that Hackett mentioned is that he does not have excuses ...
What are your thoughts on Hackett's comments?