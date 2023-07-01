Broncos All-Pro cornerback makes All-Under 25 team
Around the NFL writer Nick Shook, puts Broncos' All-Pro CB Pat Surtain in All-Under 25 team
The NFL has a lot of young stars, players that despite their young age are already top-tier players at their respective positions. Nick Shook, one of the writers from Around the NFL, released an All-Star team only using players that are 25 years old or younger going into the upcoming 2023 season. Shook stated that for a player to be eligible, he must be younger than 25 once the season starts, which in this case, is on September 7th, 2023 (the NFL kickoff game between the Lions and Chiefs). To be specific, the article, which was published on NFL.com, is titled "2023 NFL All-Under 25 Team: Sauce Gardner, Justin Jefferson among top young stars".
The Denver Broncos have multiple players with an age that makes them eligible for Shook's team. That list includes Edge Baron Browning, TE Greg Dulcich, WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Damarri Mathis, OG Quinn Meinerz, WR Marvin Mims, CB Riley Moss, LB Drew Sanders, S Caden Sterns, CB Pat Surtain II, and RB Javonte Williams. This group, overall, is a big part of the roster, and some are rookies that have not yet played a snap, so they will not be considered.
There is only one Broncos player mentioned in the team Shook assembled, which is cornerback Patrick Surtain II. In just two years in the NFL (2023 will be his third), Surtain is already a 1x Pro Bowler, a First-Team All-Pro, and was named to the Pro Football Writers Association's All-Rookie Team. He has become a true lockdown corner, and definitely a top 5 in the league, if not top 3.
From the eligible players, excluding Surtain (who actually made the team), I think that OG Quinn Meinerz, and RB Javonte Williams, should have been at least considered. In my opinion, these two guys could make a case to replace the players that were selected for the team at their respective positions.
Let's make a case for Quinn Meinerz to replace Alijah Vera-Tucker. Both Meinerz and Vera-Tucker were drafted in the same year, so both have been in the NFL for the same amount of time. Vera-Tucker missed most of the 2022-23 season, but he became a starter before Meinerz. Vera-Tucker has allowed fewer sacks than Meinerz. Out of the 1,459 snaps he has played, 0.21% have been sacks charged on AVT. Meinerz has allowed a sack in 0.44% of the snaps he has played (1,375). Meinerz has two fewer flags than AVT, but AVT has 3 fewer sacks allowed than Quinn. Meinerz is simply a beast and coming from a D-III school, he has become one of the most underrated offensive linemen in the NFL.
Javonte Williams replacing Breece Hall: Breece, as his nickname says, he is a beast. But last year, he suffered a torn ACL, cutting short his rookie year. Javonte also had an ACL injury during his second season. Comparing both rookie seasons, Javonte had 203 carries for 903 yards and 4 TDs (being the backup RB), while on the other hand, Breece had 80 carries for 463 yards and 4 TDs being the starter. The main difference is that Breece had 1.4 more yards/carry than Javonte. But if Shook is taking injuries into consideration, Javonte can make a strong case too.