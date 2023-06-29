Surprise Broncos rookie projected to make All-Rookie team
NFL.com Draft analyst Chad Reuter projects Broncos LB Drew Sanders to be in 2023 All-Rookie Team
Most of the time, rookies have a tough transition from college to the pros. It is not easy for a rookie even to be a starter on the team that drafted them. As with everything in sports, especially football, this transition is a process and for some players, it is a fast one. For others, it takes more time. There are always rookies that play on a higher level in year one, and that is because of the team that drafted them, their fit, or simply their talent.
The Denver Broncos, due to the Russell Wilson and Sean Payton trades, had only five 2023 NFL Draft picks. The players they selected were receiver Marvin Mims from Oklahoma, linebacker Drew Sanders from Arkansas, cornerback Riley Moss from Iowa, safety JL Skinner from Boise State, and center Alex Forsyth from Oregon. Additionally, the Broncos signed some undrafted players, including running back Jaleel McLaughlin, guard Henry Byrd, wide receiver Taylor Grimes, and offensive tackle Demontray Jacobs.
NFL.com Draft analyst Chad Reuter wrote an article titled "Projecting the 2023 All-Rookie Team". One Denver Broncos rookie surprisingly made the team. It is just a projection so do not get too excited, but if this player could make the All-Rookie team at the end of the season, every rookie can. The Broncos player that Reuter mentions is linebacker Drew Sanders. Denver used a third-round pick on the former Arkansas Razorbacks All-American. To be specific, the 67th overall pick.
In his article, Reuter mentions the following about Drew Sanders ...
""It might be tough for the Broncos to keep Sanders' speed off the field, even after they signed former Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton in free agency. The rookie could spell Singleton or Josey Jewell inside -- or be an asset off the edge in sub-packages, allowing him to rack up a few sacks in addition to making plays in coverage.""- Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Coming out of college, Sanders was viewed as a late-round one pick or an early second-round pick. Instead, he fell to Denver in the third round. Despite playing just three years of college football, Drew Sanders appeared in 36 games (15 starts, 12 in final year), and had the following stats: 136 tackles (56 solo tackles), 16 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 8 pass breakups, and 1 interception. Additionally, Sanders is a National Champion (2020), a First-Team All-American (2022), and a First-Team All-SEC selection (2022).
For me, the Denver Broncos had one of the most underrated linebacker duos in Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell last season. Despite the Broncos re-signing Alex Singleton in free agency, Drew Sanders brings youth, strength, and a lot of speed. Sanders might not be a starter since the beginning, but can be a very valuable piece for Vance Joseph's defense, and maybe end up being a starter at some point during the season.
Will Drew Sanders make the All-Rookie team after the 2023-24 season?