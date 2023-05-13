Rookie numbers and their history on the Broncos
Prior to the 2023-24 NFL regular season schedule release, the Denver Broncos announced the jersey numbers that their 2023 Draft picks will use, at least for now ...
These players will wear the following numbers:
Round 2, pick 63: WR Marvin Mims - number 83
Round 3, pick 67: LB Drew Sanders - number 41
Round 3, pick 83: CB Riley Moss - number 37
Round 6, pick 183: S JL Skinner - number 46
Round 7, pick 257: C Alex Forsyth - number 76
The numbers are subject to change, especially the JL Skinner one. Apparently Skinner wanted to wear number 0, the number he wore in college (Boise State), but the Broncos gave him number 46 so that one will probably change...
Now that we know the numbers that the Denver Broncos' draftees will wear, let's see the team history of those numbers ...
Marvin Mims - Number 83
The last five Denver Broncos players to wear number 83 are:
- FB/TE Andrew Beck
- TE Matt LaCosse
- TE A.J. Derby
- WR Wes Welker
- LS Mike Leach
83 most of the times, in every NFL team has been a tight end or a wide receiver number. Wes Welker, one of Peyton Manning's favorite weapons, is probably the biggest name on the list. He played for two years with the Broncos, had over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns with the team.
Drew Sanders - Number 41
The last five Denver Broncos players to wear number 41 are:
- LB Kenny Young
- S Anthony Harris
- S Jamar Johnson
- CB De'Vante Bausby
- CB Isaac Yiadom
41 is a number worn most of the times, or all the times by defensive players. The Denver Broncos have not had a recent "productive" player that has worn that number. Kenny Young had 29 tackles and one forced fumble during his only season with Denver. Bausby, the XFL star corner, did not have an interception with the Broncos.
Riley Moss - Number 37
The last five Denver Broncos players to wear number 37 are:
- RB Marlon Mack
- S P.J. Locke
- RB Jeremiah Johnson
- S Calvin Lowry
- RB Cecil Sapp
37 is a weird number in the NFL, not much players wear it. Special teams contributor, and depth safety PJ Locke is probably the best player to wear it, he is still on the team, but had a number change to number 6. Mack played for less than a year for the Broncos, but had a remarkable 60+ yard touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs last year.
JL Skinner - Number 46
The last five Denver Broncos players to wear number 46 are:
- LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
- LS Aaron Brewer
- OLB Jeff Holland
- FB Spencer Larsen
- RB KaRon Coleman
To say that a long snapper is the best player to wear that jersey number is weird, but true at the same time. Jacob Bobenmoyer was a solid long snapper for the Denver Broncos during his three seasons with the team. Dave Preston, a former running back also used the number back in 1978-1983, and was a key contributor for special teams.
Alex Forsyth - Number 76
The last five Denver Broncos players to wear number 76 are:
- OT Calvin Anderson
- OL Max García
- OT Tyler Polumbus
- DT Marvin Austin
- OT Tony Hills
The best player to wear number 76 is not among the last five to wear it. It is Ken Lanier, a former offensive tackle that started over 160 games at the right tackle position in more than ten years for the Denver Broncos. From the last five, Max Garcia is probably the best one to wear the number, he was part of the Super Bowl 50 Champions roster, and was the starting left guard for a couple of years.
Can any of these Broncos' draftees make history with their respective numbers?