Javonte Williams a sleeper breakout candidate for Denver Broncos
A breakout player is someone that plays highly above expectations or has a big year after not having insane stats over his career.
With the hiring of head coach Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos offense should have a major leap after the 2022-23 disastrous season with Nathaniel Hackett in command. When talking about breakout players for the Denver Broncos, especially on the offense, people say Jerry Jeudy, Greg Dulcich, and Lloyd Cushenberry. Yes, those three are players that could break out and are easy candidates to name.
Instead, in this article, I will mention an under-the-radar player that can easily have a breakout 2023-2024 season, and not too many people are talking about him. This player is Javonte Williams.
During his young NFL career, Williams has the following stats:
- 2021 (17 games): Rushing - 203 carries, 903 rushing yards, and 4 rushing touchdowns. Receiving - 316 yards and 3 touchdowns.
- 2022 (4 games): Rushing - 47 carries, 204 rushing yards. Receiving - 76 yards.
Here comes the friendly reminder: these stats were while sharing the backfield with Melvin Gordon...
Javonte did not finish the 2022-2023 season, due to a season-ending knee injury he suffered in a week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. If he would have played the entire season, with those stats, he was on pace for at least 800 rushing yards and 320 receiving yards.
""Javonte's one of the best backs in the game. He's a guy that's hard to tackle, he's got great hands, he's great in protection. He strikes guys in protection, he runs through holes, runs through tackles. He brings a lot of great confidence to us in what he can do.""- Russell Wilson during Press Conference
Why Javonte Williams is a sleeper breakout candidate for the Denver Broncos?
Well, first of all, Melvin Gordon is no longer on the team, so Javonte does not have to fully split the workload. Yes, the Denver Broncos signed Samaje Perine during Free Agency, but he is more of a pass protection back and a receiving threat that will probably be used in screen plays. With the new revamped offensive line, and Sean Payton as head coach, the Denver Broncos will probably have a run-heavy offense, and if Javonte stays healthy...be prepared, NFL defenses!
Javonte Williams can definitely be a workhorse running back. He is coming off a tough knee injury but he has been practicing... a healthy Javonte can be a difference-maker on the field, and can give you a couple of extra wins this season.
In his fully-healthy season, Javonte was not the starter (Melvin Gordon was), and still had 906 rushing yards...imagine now, with Sean Payton, and a new improved offensive line...if he can run for over 1,200 -1,300 yards, it would be amazing for the team.
Will Javonte have a breakout 2023-2024 season?