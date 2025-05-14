As of now, we know for sure of two of Denver's games in 2025, but let's try to predict all 17 of them! I am prepared to not get a single one of these correct outside of the two confirmed games, but there is no harm in trying at all.

The Broncos might end up being in primetime quite a bit in the 2025 NFL Season, as this team has emerged as one of the best and more fun teams in the entire NFL. For that reason, the league may want this team to be on national TV more than other clubs who are lagging behind.

Let's try to predict Denver's schedule for 2025 - and again, outside of the two confirmed games, these are all just predictions!

All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

NFL Schedule Release: Predicting the Denver Broncos schedule for 2025

Week 1, September 8th - Broncos @ Raiders, 8:15 PM

📺 Tune in to NFL Schedule Release 2025 on NFL Network — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 13, 2025

Could this mean that the Denver Broncos open up the season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football...?

Week 2, September 14th - Broncos vs. Jaguars, 4:25 PM

After an immediate primetime slot, the Broncos have their home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

Week 3, September 21st - Broncos vs. Packers, 4:25 PM

Two home games in a row after an away primetime game, as the Broncos play host to the 11-win Green Bay Packers. This game promises to be a tough one for Denver.

Week 4, September 28th - Broncos @ Commanders, 1:00 PM

Back on the road, and the Broncos enter a hostile environment in our schedule predictions, as the face the Washington Commanders in Week 4.

Week 5, October 5th - Broncos vs. Chargers, 4:05 PM

Denver is back at home in Week 5 to host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, who swept Denver in the 2024 NFL Season.

Week 6, October 12th - Broncos @ Jets (in London), 9:30 AM (confirmed)

The first confirmed game on this prediction is the Broncos traveling to London in Week 6 to face the lowly New York Jets.

Week 7, October 19th - Broncos vs. Titans, 4:05 PM

After making the trek across the pond, the Denver Broncos return home against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 for the normal 4:05 PM or 4:25 PM EST start time.

Week 8 - BYE

I am predicting that the Denver Broncos have a Week 8 bye.

Week 9, November 2nd - Broncos @ Texans, 8:20 PM

A Sunday Night Football game against the formidable Houston Texans fresh off of the Denver Broncos bye week is our Week 9 prediction for the team.

Week 10, November 9th - Broncos @ Colts, 1:00 PM

Two away games in a row sees the Broncos traveling to Indianapolis in Week 10 in our predictions. The Broncos hosted the Colts in 2024 and blew them out.

Week 11, November 16 - Broncos vs. Cowboys, 4:25 PM

The Broncos return home against the Dallas Cowboys for a Week 11 tilt.

Week 12, November 23rd - Broncos vs. Chiefs, 4:25 PM

Not playing the Kansas City Chiefs until later in the 2025 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos host them during Week 12 in our predictions.

Week 13, November 30th - Broncos @ Eagles, 1:00 PM

Another incredibly tough away game in the NFC East, the Broncos travel to Philadelphia to face the defending Super Bowl champions at 1:00 PM Eastern, which is a time zone that has not been kind to the Broncos.

Week 14, December 8th - Broncos vs. Giants, 8:15 PM

On Monday Night Football in Week 14, the Denver Broncos host former QB Russell Wilson and the New York Giants in Denver. I would imagine that the league may want to put a Wilson-Broncos matchup in primetime.

Week 15, December 14th - Broncos @ Chargers, 4:25 PM

Away at the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 is our prediction here.

Week 16, December 21st - Broncos vs. Bengals, 4:25 PM

The Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals played in one of the games of the 2024 NFL Season, with the Bengals coming out victorious in overtime. Well, the Broncos are hosting this time around, and the result could be a lot different.

Week 17, December 25th - Broncos @ Chiefs, 8:15 PM (confirmed)

The second confirmed game is a Thursday Night Football game on Christmas Day against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 18, January 4th - Broncos vs. Raiders, 4:25 PM

The last game in our predictions would be the Denver Broncos yet again finishing a regular season at home, getting their sixth and final divisional game played against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Again, this could end up being totally wrong, but I gave it a shot.