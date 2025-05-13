Underrated Broncos starter could hit a new level of excellence in 2025

The Denver Broncos have the most talented defense in the NFL, but they also might have a players who is flying under the radar. When you think of the team's defense, you'll probably reference Patrick Surtain II, new addition Jahdae Barron, and other players like Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Zach Allen, and Nik Bonitto.

You'd probably be lying if you thought of Brandon Jones first. Well, Brandon Jones is entering his second year with the Denver Broncos and was flat-out excellent for the team in 2024. In fact, he was so good that PFF actually thinks he could emerge as the best at his position in 2025.

Could Brandon Jones become league's best safety?

Here is what they had to say about the possibility of Jones becoming the NFL's best safety in 2025:

"Jones was one of the most underrated free agent signings in the NFL last offseason. His first year in Denver was terrific, as he posted an 89.8 coverage grade that ranked third in the NFL. While many will be skeptical of a sudden breakout from a player in his fifth NFL season, they should be optimistic about Jones’ abilities because he wasn’t even used optimally last season.



Less than 55% of Jones’ snaps last season came as a true free safety. On those snaps, he recorded a 90.6 coverage grade, best in the NFL. When aligned anywhere else, that number drops to 64.6, which ranks outside the top 30 safeties.



Denver has decided to complement Jones with another free agent acquisition, Talanoa Hufanga, who is a more natural box safety. Increasing the number of snaps where Jones is playing in his most comfortable alignment could unlock another level of production for him." Dalton Wasserman

Wasserman makes a very good point here, as Jones is best on the backend and in coverage. Talanoa Hufanga is actually better at the opposite - he's best closer to the line of scrimmage, so these two are going to complement each other nicely.

Despite not being optimally used in 2024, Jones still racked up three interceptions, 10 passes defended, 115 total tackles, and allowed a 79 passer rating when in coverage. He's also just 27 years old, so there is reason to believe the former Texas Longhorn is still in his prime.

Many people have brought a ton of attention to the Broncos defense with their additions this offseason, and it does genuinely seem like Brandon Jones has flown under the radar. When you look at the Broncos secondary, it absolutely has to be viewed as the best in the entire NFL.

The five projected starters when the team is in nickel would be Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Jahdae Barron, Brandon Jones, and Talanoa Hufanga.

Find me a weakness there - you can't.