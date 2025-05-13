NFL Schedule Release: Broncos forced to travel an insane amount of miles

The Denver Broncos are on the western side of the country, so that does force them to have to travel more than other teams in a given season. It'll be anothear year of intense travel for the Denver Broncos.

It would be nice for the team to not have to travel much at all, but they can only control so much. In fact, not only are they forced to fly all over the place, but in the 2025 NFL Season, they are going to travel the ninth-most miles in the NFL:

Broncos traveling the 9th-most miles in the NFL this year.



(via @billsperos) pic.twitter.com/IMY8nnTe1b — Predominantly Orange (@PredomOrange) May 13, 2025

Broncos are traveling a lot in 2025!

Denver will travel 23,267 miles during the 2025 NFL Season, which also ranks as the fifth-most in the AFC. On the low-end side of things, the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens travel the least, as the Bengals are the only team in the NFL that is traveling less than 10,000 miles during the 2025 NFL Season.

The Broncos did largely seem to get a decent schedule last year, and I would say that more travel than normal is certainly the opposite of that. Fortunately, their international game against the New York Jets is actually an away game, so there's a small win right there.

Denver has nine home games this year, and if you consider the international game more of a neutral side, will essentially have seven away games, so they will be playing a ton of football at home this year and will not have to face a ton of fierce crowds.

However, traveling well over 20,000 miles is certainly going to put a good bit of wear and tear on the players' bodies, as I can't imagine that much time sitting still in a plane or a bus is healthy. Well, let's hope that it doesn't impact the Broncos that much and that they can improve on their 10 wins from the 2024 season.