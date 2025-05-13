Denver Broncos given yet another sky-high grade for productive offseason

The Broncos 2025 NFL Offseason might be one of the most important in team history, and it seems like many have loved what the team has done. The reviews on Denver's offseason seem to be mostly mixed, especially when you consider the 2025 NFL Draft.

Not everyone was a huge fan of what Denver did in the draft, as some of the top players who were constantly mocked to the team did not end up in Denver. However, depending on where you look, you can find some sky-high grades for what the team did this offseason, and not from random people.

Yet another notable outlet is giving Denver a top-tier grade for their productive 2025 offseason.

PFF gives the Broncos a high grade for their work this offseason

Trevor Sikkema of PFF gave the Denver Broncos an "A" grade for their 2025 NFL Offseason:

"The Broncos ranked 10th in the NFL last season in team PFF defensive grade (74.1), as well as in the top half of the league in run defense, coverage and pass rush. Now, they’ve added Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga and Jahdae Barron, among other depth players. That group could absolutely be the best in the NFL.



Throw in some key additions on offense, such as running back RJ Harvey via the draft and tight end Evan Engram via free agency, and you have one heck of an offseason in Denver. " Trevor Sikkema

In a pretty succinct summary, Sikkema highlights how good Denver's defense already was before the top additions of Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Jahdae Barron in the 2025 NFL Draft. The offense saw key additions like Evan Engram, RJ Harvey, and Pat Bryant. And while many of us did want to see more on offense, there is always a legitimate chance that other young players in this unit develop.

We have seen key players take massive leaps in recent years like Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Patrick Surtain, Brandon Jones, and Bo Nix, so it's not like other young pieces on offense can't do the same thing. Denver seemed to try and balance adding immediate talent now without taking away from the ongoing development of their younger players.

This could end up being a huge success for the team in 2025 if all goes well, and to be fair, this offense did finish 10th in the NFL in points, and the defense finished 3rd, so it's not like they had a ton of room to improve if you think about it.

Would you give the Broncos an "A" grade for their offseason?