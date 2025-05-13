The No. 1 reason Broncos fans should be excited about the 2025 season

There is a lot to be excited about with the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season, but what is the top reason for excitement? When you look at this roster, you'll see what might be the best defense on paper in the NFL, an encouraging young QB in Bo Nix, and some young playmakers on offense who could break out in 2025.

Denver has really stabilized as a franchise over the last two seasons, as they have gone from five, to eight, to 10 wins since the start of the 2022 NFL Season, the first year of the unfortunate Russell Wilson era. Well, Denver is in a totally different position than they were even at the beginning of 2023, which is a huge testament to the work that Sean Payton and George Paton have done.

But with all of the reasons to be excited about the Broncos in 2025, which is the no. 1 reason?

The year two QB jump for Bo Nix could be the most exciting thing about the Denver Broncos

The coveted year two jump that many quarterbacks end up achieving in the NFL is absolutely the top reason to be excited. Many of the top QBs in the league have made a monster year two jump, and I'll prove it to you:



Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals saw his passer rating jump almost 20 points and led the team to the Super Bowl in his second year in the NFL.



Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs threw 50 touchdown passes and won the MVP in his second year in the NFL.



Lamar Jackson won 13 of his 15 starts and won the MVP award in his second year in the NFL.



Josh Allen doubled his win total and led the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs in his third year in the NFL.



And even Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles improved his completion percentage, passer rating, and appeared in the playoffs in his second year in the NFL.

There are a plethora of examples across the league of quarterbacks making a massive jump into year two. With how well Bo Nix played in his first year in the NFL, him making a leap of his own has to be the no. 1 reason to be excited about the 2025 Denver Broncos.