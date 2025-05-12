4 winners (and 1 loser) from Broncos rookie minicamp in 2025

The Denver Broncos have taken on a "young and hungry" approach since last offseason, basically out of necessity. When you're dealing with $90 million in dead cap (more than a third of the salary cap last year), what other choice do you have?

Even if it was just because they stumbled into it, the young and hungry mentality is going to continue on in the 2025 season for the Broncos, who just concluded a weekend trio of practices at rookie minicamp. And the young guys were as advertised.

One of the biggest advantages the Broncos have now is that they made the playoffs and showed a proof of concept last year. The young players coming in are no longer coming in to try and resurrect the Broncos or establish culture. The Broncos have shown they are one of the best up-and-coming teams in the league, and these guys get to ride the wave.

Who were the biggest winners from rookie minicamp over the weekend? Who was the biggest loser?

Winners and losers from the Broncos' rookie minicmap in 2025

Broncos winner: RJ Harvey, running back

One of the biggest winners over the weekend for the Broncos was running back RJ Harvey, the team's second-round pick in 2025. Harvey looked fantastic in the footage media was allowed to capture, showing his explosiveness and quickness while also impressing when he got the chance to talk to the media folks.

Harvey said that the main reason the Broncos were one of the teams he was hoping to get drafted by was because of Bo Nix. This guy is winning people over.

Harvey made a great first impression and is well on his way to becoming the Broncos' top running back this season. He and Sean Payton sat down to watch old tape of Darren Sproles and Alvin Kamara. The Broncos feel he has untapped potential in the passing game and we might be getting ready to see this guy absolutely unleashed.

Broncos winner: Clay Webb, offensive lineman

There's really nothing you can glean from a minicamp like this when it comes to players in the trenches. It's nearly impossible to evaluate linemen without pads on, so what makes Clay Webb a "winner" from rookie minicamp?

Here's what Sean Payton had to say about him:

“He’s been cleared. This kid’s a great kid. We spent a ton of time with him. He’s the best. Obviously made a mistake, and he was fantastic just in discussing it with us and going through it with us. We feel really good about where he’s at.”



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)

There's no bigger win for Webb than to be cleared and strictly being evaluated on the football side of things at this point. There's no lingering legal issue from something he did back in high school anymore, and with a draftable grade based on his on-field abilities, he might be one to watch this offseason.

Broncos winner: Pat Bryant, wide receiver

One of the most highly contested picks the Broncos made during the 2025 NFL Draft was the selection of wide receiver Pat Bryant in the third round. The Broncos went ahead and took Bryant before everyone else in the draft was considering taking him, and there were a number of teams upset about it (including the Jaguars).

First look at Pat Bryant in a Broncos uniform 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sPLTOQ8XbQ — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) May 10, 2025

The media was not allowed to be filming at the time, but Bryant apparently made a really nice contested catch over Jahdae Barron during practice that he spoke about in his media session.

“When the ball is in the air, it’s mine. That was great coverage by [CB] Jahdae [Barron]. Of course we’re teammates and take care of each other, but those are the catches that I have to make to be successful at this level.”



- Pat Bryant (via Broncos PR)

Bryant impressed onlookers with his combination of size and ball skills. He could go from being one of the most "hated" picks the Broncos made to one of the most popular in a hurry.

Broncos winner: Caleb Lohner, tight end

Sure, head coach Sean Payton was asked specifically to discuss Caleb Lohner. But he didn't do anything to slow down the former Baylor and Utah basketball player's hype train at this point. In fact, all he did was add more fuel to the fire.

“It’s limited. So this is a basketball player for most of his career. He plays a year of football, count the snaps, count the catches. I get it. Yet you see traits, you see movements. I’m not a big fan of the Big 12 Pro Day because a player like him gets six routes instead of 20 that he would get at his own Pro Day. So hopefully that’s going away, but there are two or three clips where I’m like, ‘Play it again. Play it again.’ Then when you watch him, and you watch him move, and even in our first two days here.



People bring up Jimmy [Graham]. Now Jimmy was a third-round pick. I get it, but there were some similarities in that. He only played a year, 80-something snaps. I think he had 18 catches. So yes, we have to coach and develop. In other words, if it was already present when you watch him, and you guys see him, and shake his hand and stand next to him, like, ‘Holy cow.’ There are traits there that excite me. Then, just visiting with him, and his intentionality and his excitement about it. I’m excited to watch it.”



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)

Lohner brings a unique upside that you don't often see in the NFL Draft. In fact, I don't think I have ever heard of someone who had just four catches at the college level with all of them going for touchdowns. And Lohner had a fifth catch as well, a two-point conversion.

The guy knows how to win in the red zone and at the catch point. He will be one of the most interesting players to watch all throughout the offseason.

Broncos loser: Jaleel McLaughlin, running back

Jaleel McLaughlin wasn't participating at Broncos rookie minicamp of course, but there's no doubt that every positive report about RJ Harvey is bad news for McLaughlin.

And here's a tidbit from Sean Payton that really made me raise an eyebrow:

So there’s a difference between a small runner and a short runner. We’re not interested in the small runners, but we’re OK with the short runners.”



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)

That's not an indictment against McLaughlin, specifically, but it could be perceived that way. The Broncos have a number of different body types in the backfield, but the recent additions of RJ Harvey and 2024 draft pick Audric Estimé do not bode well for McLaughlin, who got a golden opportunity in the 2024 season.

Without those "Joker" traits, it's hard to envision McLaughlin being more than RB3 in Denver this year, if he is on the roster at all.