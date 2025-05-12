The Denver Broncos may have a few veteran players on thin ice as the 2025 offseason progresses. Could these vets be at risk of getting cut? Veteran players getting cut happens routinely in the NFL, and it should happen to the Denver Broncos as the offseason goes on.

There may be a handful of veteran players on the roster who are at serious risk of getting cut. In today's NFL, that's simply how the business works sometimes. Veterans get cut in favor of young players all the time or simply get cut because the performance isn't good enough anymore.

Let's look at four early veteran cut candidates for Denver in 2025.

4 early veteran cut candidates for Denver Broncos ahead of 2025 season

Alex Singleton, ILB

I am not 100% sold on Alex Singleton being safe on the roster, but I could also be wrong. He's getting old and is coming off of a torn ACL. Drew Sanders was also moved to ILB this offseason, and I truly believe he could push Singleton for that starting job.

With other linebackers like CJ Mosely and Ja'Whaun Bentley still on the market, the room getting reshuffled a bit before the 2025 NFL Season doesn't feel totally unlikely. Could Singleton be on the roster bubble?

Damarri Mathis, CB

Damarri Mathis has seen cornerbacks like Riley Moss, Kris Abrams-Draine, and Jahdae Barron enter the picture since he's been in the league, and at this point, it could be quite hard to envision Mathis making the roster, as Moss and Barron are likely entrenched as starters, and KAD absolutely has a higher ceiling than Mathis.

He's entering the last year of his contract, and unless Denver can find a trade partner, they simply might cut the veteran CB.

PJ Locke III, SAF

With taking on just $1 million in dead money, the Denver Broncos could save over $4 million on their 2025 cap number. With the team now having a big-time free agent contract at safety in Talanoa Hufanga, the Broncos may see an avenue to effectively replace Locke with the former 49er.

Locke is still a fine backup player but was bad for the team in 2024, and flat-out awful when in coverage.

Matt Henningsen, DE

Remember Matt Henningsen? Well, he's now a fourth-year player for the Broncos and did not play a single snap in the regular season in 2024. With Sai'vion Jones now in the picture, it would make sense if Henningsen was on the roster bubble and simply ended up getting cut. There isn't much more to say here - Henningsen has been a non-factor in the NFL and may have just seen Denver draft his replacement.