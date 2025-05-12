Denver Broncos dodge a huge bullet with regular-season opening game

The Denver Broncos will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 NFL Season, and they actually dodged a huge bullet with this matchup. The Broncos winning a ton of games does give them some better opponents in some regards.

Denver does not have a 'fourth-place schedule,' but rather their schedule ranks right in the middle of the NFL in terms of difficulty. It's not a terribly tough schedule at all, which is great news overall.

Ideally, Denver wins a couple more games and competes for the AFC West title. Well, one of the teams they play this year is the Philadelphia Eagles, and they may have dodged a huge bullet with this game.

The Broncos were not picked to play the Eagles in Week 1

Denver travels to Philadelphia for the 2025 NFL Season, but fortunately, the Eagles will see the Dallas Cowboys coming to town for the first game of the regular season:

🚨 EAGLES VS. COWBOYS TO KICK OFF THE 2025 SEASON 🚨#Kickoff2025 pic.twitter.com/PEHaVYvlxB — NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2025

It's a Thursday Night Football Game at the beginning of September. The entire NFL world is going to be dying to watch some regular season football, and this game could be a super-charged atmosphere among Eagles fans. This would likely be the game where Philly honors the Super Bowl victory from 2024.

While the Broncos and Eagles may square off against each other in a primetime slot, not being thrown into that Week 1 slot in primetime is a relief. I actually happen to think that Denver can absolutely be better than Philly this year that Bo Nix is better than Jalen Hurts, but this matchup was going to be even tougher if it was under the lights.

It will be interesting to see when Denver and Philly play in the 2025 NFL Season, but let's be glad this still young, upstart Broncos team doesn't have to endure playing under the lights in the first game of the entire 2025 season.