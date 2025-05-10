Denver Broncos (finally) announce numbers for their 2025 rookie class

Numbers are always subject to change, but we did finally get some news on the Denver Broncos NFL Draft class and their numbers. My hot take here is that people care way too much about numbers, but here we are.

Even veteran players in the NFL change their numbers from time to time. Both Jonathan Cooper and Nik Bonitto have recently changed their numbers, for example. Bo Nix had to get his no. 10 from former QB Zach Wilson when Nix got drafted, so it's all a game.

Well, on Friday, news broke of the team's 2025 NFL Draft class having their rookie numbers...

The Broncos 2025 NFL Draft class has their numbers...

🚨 Our #BroncosDraft class jersey numbers are here! 🚨



As always, numbers are subject to change.



📰 » https://t.co/g414D0VT2L pic.twitter.com/5KdyXMeh0S — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 9, 2025

Many of these players could sport different numbers when the 2025 NFL Season begins after the roster cutdown happens and after we have more clarity on which numbers could then be available. Do with these numbers what you will - they don't impact on-field performance, but if you're really dedicated, you may want to see one of the rookies change their number to make it 'jersey worthy.'

Would Broncos fans really want to buy an RJ Harvey jersey if he keeps no. 37? I'm not sure I would. Pat Bryant picking no. 13 feels pretty fitting, and I doubt that changes. Jahdae Barron picked no. 12, which is just a goofy number for the secondary if you ask me.

It goes without saying that no Broncos fan would care what number a rookie chose to wear if they're playing well on the field, and this is going to be a hugely important season for the franchise after a breakout year in the 2024 NFL Season.

Denver is right on the cusp of turning into a contender, so this 2025 rookie class could set the stage for just that.