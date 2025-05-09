2025 NFL Schedule Release: Broncos to face small number of playoff teams?

The Denver Broncos have a manageable schedule for the 2025 NFL Season. How many 2024 playoff teams will they face this year? Having an easier schedule does make the season easier - well, it should in theory.

The Broncos will not have an overly-tough schedule in 2025. Their toughest games seem to be balanced out by some easier ones. Now yes, no NFL game is truly 'easy,' and I am sure the players and coaches will indeed tell you that.

Well, I wanted to see how many 2024 playoff teams the Denver Broncos are set to face in 2025, and it's really not too bad...

Broncos 2025 Schedule: Which former playoffs teams will they face?

Below are the teams that the Denver Broncos play in 2025, who made the postseason in 2024:



Kansas City Chiefs x2

Los Angeles Chargers x2

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

In total, Denver has eight games in 2025 against teams that did make the playoffs in 2024, so the team absolutely has a manageable schedule. The AFC West and AFC South are playing each other in 2025, so the Broncos get the likely pleasure of easier games against the Titans, Jaguars, and Colts.

Denver is also squaring off against the entirety of the NFC East, so while their games against Washington and Philadelphia will be challenging, they should be able to have their way against the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, who will likely be starting Russell Wilson.

Even if the Denver Broncos just split their six games in the AFC West in the 2025 NFL Season, there is a path to another double-digit win season. The Broncos will look to get back into the postseason for the second year in a row for the first time since the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Will they be able to do it?