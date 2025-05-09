Broncos urged to make one last offseason move (and it's a weird one)

If the Denver Broncos got to make one final offseason move, what would they do? Well, they are urged to make a very odd move. The weakest positions seem to still be inside linebacker and running back. Only time will tell if Denver plans on making another move at those positions, but it certainly would not hurt them to explore potential upgrades.

Overall, though, this roster is quite stout and truly among the best in the NFL - the defense is absolutely the most talented unit on paper, and this is the same offense that upgraded at running back but still finished 10th in the NFL in points in 2024.

When you look at the potential of this team, you can't help but wonder how far they can go. If the Broncos were to make one more remaining offseason move, what should it be?

Mason Cameron of PFF thinks the one offseason move the Broncos need to make is to find some insurance at safety:

"Although the Broncos just signed Talanoa Hufanga to man their free safety spot, his injury is a bit concerning. To help provide more quality depth at the position as insurance for any injuries, Denver could target a name like Julian Blackmon.



The former Colts safety is comfortable playing in deep-free looks, having earned an 83.3 PFF coverage grade at the position over the past two seasons. " Mason Cameron

Should the Broncos add more insurance at safety?

Yeah, I just don't see how they arrived at this conclusion. Given positions like inside linebacker, running back, and wide receiver, I struggle to see how PFF thinks insurance at safety is the last remaining move they should make. If anything, the safety room is locked and loaded.

New signing Talanoa Hufanga does have an injury past, but PJ Locke III is a top backup and can absolutely be a spot-starter. The safety room does have some respectable depth, so I am not sure this is a room that needs another move moreso than others.

Running back might be the team's weakest overall position, and if I got to pick, I would choose one more move in that room. There aren't a ton of remaining free agents who could make a noticeable difference, but there are some contributors still out on the market, and the Broncos should not shy away from bringing in anyone who could help out.