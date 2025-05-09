The Denver Broncos roster is far from perfect, as the team does have some unfortunate roster realities heading into the 2025 NFL Season. As we have said before, no NFL roster is perfect. The Broncos roster has gotten a lot better over the last couple of seasons, as it seems like Sean Payton was truly the missing piece to this puzzle.

At best in 2025, Denver makes a deep playoff run and emerges as a Super Bowl contender - and that's a beautiful thing. However, there is always room for improvement, as the Broncos still have some unfortunate truths about their roster that might need to be confronted sometime soon.

3 unfortunate realities about the Denver Broncos roster for 2025

Team's ILB room still may be a bit iffy

Even with signing Dre Greenlaw in free agency and moving Drew Sanders to the position, the team's ILB room is still a bit iffy. Greenlaw now has a hamstring strain, and Alex Singleton is working his way back from a torn ACL.

Furthermore, we have no idea if Sanders is going to cut it at ILB, and Justin Strnad is clearly a backup player. It would be nice to see another move at this position, perhaps signing Ja'Whaun Bentley or CJ Mosely. One injury to Greenlaw or Singleton will have this room in a dire situation.

Questions still surround the tight end position

With how deep the tight end class was in the 2025 NFL Draft, you'd think that the Broncos would have come away with a legitimate prospect like Mason Taylor, Terrance Ferguson, Elijah Arroyo, or someone else. Well, that didn't happen - the only tight end they managed to take was a seventh-round basketball player in Caleb Lohner.

Even with the additions of Engram and Lohner, the long-term situation in Denver's TE room isn't much more clear than it was at the beginning of the offseason.

Too many good players may force tough decisions

Players like Courtland Sutton, Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, and John Franklin-Myers all have one more year left on their deals and are all deserving, to an extent, of a fresh contract. However, Denver may not simply have the cap space to take care of all four of these players, and the team may only extend two of them.

This is the one downside of having a ton of talent - no NFL team is able to pay everyone.

Let's hope the Broncos can take advantage of what time they have left with some key players.