ESPN NFL analyst reveals Broncos' one major weakness (and it's incorrect)

The Denver Broncos still have a few roster holes approaching the bulk of the offseason, but which one is the biggest? The team did try to fill some of them this offseason with additions like Evan Engram, Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, and RJ Harvey, but the roster isn't perfect.

And no NFL roster is hole-free. As the bulk of the offseason get underway, there could be another roster move or two we see the Broncos make to perhaps find marginal improvements here and there, but what do others think about the Broncos roster?

Here is what Aaron Schatz of ESPN had to say about the biggest remaining weakness for the Denver Broncos:

"Position of need: No. 2 receiver



This pick wasn't easy, as the Broncos have a credible two-deep at every spot. The best I could come up with was the lack of a clear No. 2 receiver behind Courtland Sutton. The Broncos have a ton of players there, but nobody has really established himself as a strong WR2.



Marvin Mims Jr. had 39 catches for 503 yards last season, while Devaughn Vele had 41 catches for 475 yards. There's also rookie Pat Bryant, who might have trouble living up to his third-round selection, along with veteran Trent Sherfield Sr. and Troy Franklin, Bo Nix's old college teammate." Aaron Schatz

No. 2 wide receiver - Denver's biggest remaining need?

There are a couple of things wrong here. Firstly, Courtland Sutton is absolutely not a no. 1 wide receiver. Now yes, he might technically be one since he's the best receiver Denver has, but he's never been able to establish himself as a consistent no. 1 ever since tearing his ACL back in 2020.

Sutton might be the 35th-best wide receiver in the NFL when you think about it - his overall skillset is more fit as a high-end no. 2. Secondly, the biggest remaining need for the Denver Broncos might actually still be running back or even inside linebacker.

As for the RB position - there is a ton of unknown there, as the backfield primarily consistents of three unproven players in RJ Harvey, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin. The position should still be viewed as a need. The inside linebacker position may also be another need above wide receiver, as both Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw have recent major injuries.

Overall, it would not be a bad thing to see the Denver Broncos adding another wide receiver at some point this offseason, but it's certainly not their most urgent remaining need.