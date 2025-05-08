Broncos could soon see the biggest benefits of Bo Nix's rookie contract

One of the few truths of the current NFL landscape is that teams with legitimate starting quarterbacks on rookie deals are typically in a better position than those who are paying a premium for quarterbacks. This seems to be a new reality for the Denver Broncos, who have Bo Nix on a rookie deal for the next four years.

His cap hit will be minimal, with the largest being his fourth-year hit of just $5.9 million. This minimal hit should allow Denver to lock down key pieces of their defense, as contract extensions loom large.

Broncos could start locking down key defensive players very soon

It was reported on Wednesday morning that star pass-rusher Nik Bonitto is looking for a new deal with the Broncos, and the Defensive Player of the Year candidate is said to be looking for a new deal in excess of $20 million a year. Bonitto totaled 13.5 sacks last year, after eight in 2023. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has proven to be one of the league's most explosive pass rushers. Bonitto is very much within his own rights to be looking for this massive new deal, and it would be in the best interest of the Broncos to get this done.

Bonitto is part of a new era for the Broncos. He, Jonathon Cooper, and Zach Allen are all major pieces to a Denver front-seven that led the NFL in sacks in 2024 and set a franchise record in the process. Speaking of Allen, he is also entering the final year of his deal and was arguably the single most impactful defender in football last year. Common sense says that extending Bonitto and Allen is a no-brainer for general manager George Paton, but weirder things have happened. Both defensive stars are looking for new $20 million AAV deals, and both are well worth it.

How does Bo Nix factor into this? His cheap contract space allows Denver to make these deals! If both players extend in Denver at a cost of $20 million a year for the 2026 season, all three players could combine for an average annual value of under $50 million. For reference, 10 NFL quarterbacks have an average value of at least $50 million, including quarterbacks that are somewhat comparable to Bo Nix. Nix's great contract value could help Denver take the next step to being a legitimate Super Bowl contender, something the franchise has not been in a decade now.