3 Broncos players under pressure to stand out at rookie minicamp

The Denver Broncos are finally going to hit the field for the team's first on-field minicamp session of the 2025 offseason, a rookie minicamp which will feature not only members of the 2025 rookie class, but also a handful of second-year players and tryout players.

There is always going to be pressure to perform even though minicamp is really just a small piece of the overall equation for teams around the league. Without pads on, there's only so much you can really evaluate this early on. You are just looking to get these players' feet wet and see how they respond to the rigors of being professionals.

The stakes are high with every rep, but some players are going to be under more pressure than others. Who needs to stand out in a good way at this rookie minicamp, as small of a piece of the evaluation puzzle as it may be?

3 Broncos players who need to stand out at the team's rookie minicamp

1. Pat Bryant, wide receiver

Perceived as the biggest "reach" of the Broncos' 2025 draft class, Pat Bryant is undoubtedly going to be under pressure every time he steps on the field for this team. At Illinois, Bryant was a reliable playmaker who had just one dropped pass on 78 targets last season with 10 touchdowns and an average of 18.2 yards per reception.

Bryant's production at Illinois is being overshadowed by his 40-yard dash time, which is a little ridiculous when you look at some of the most productive receivers in the NFL over the last handful of years. Not that he's going to become one of these guys, but Amon-Ra St. Brown ran an identical 4.61 in the 40-yard dash. Cooper Kupp ran a 4.62. Puka Nacua ran a 4.56. Michael Thomas ran a 4.57.

Bryant still managed to score high in the other explosiveness metrics and had a solid 10-yard split as well, so his athletic traits more than meet (even exceed) the baseline.

But he'll be under the microscope at rookie minicamp and needs to have a good weekend, there's no doubt about it.

2. Caleb Lohner, tight end

I don't think anyone is under any sort of illusion that Broncos seventh-round pick Caleb Lohner has to come out at rookie minicamp and just dominate people. Even with his size and athletic traits, it's going to take Lohner time to transition to the NFL level.

Even if he is the "next" Jimmy Graham or Julius Thomas or Mo Alie Cox, the Broncos are going to be patient with him. General manager George Paton said recently that the team believes Lohner has "elite" traits at the position and that they can help him reach that ceiling. The Broncos are going to take a patient approach, but with the hype he's receiving lately, you want to see and hear about him looking good out there at rookie minicamp.

Quite frankly, the Broncos don't have a clear second receiving threat at the tight end position in the event Evan Engram goes down. Lohner might be a draft-and-stash type of player, but he will certainly need to be ready for action at some point this year.

3. Desmond Ridder, quarterback (tryout)

I wanted to include Desmond Ridder on this list because even though he's not even on the Broncos' 90-man roster at this point, he's arguably the one player under the most pressure at this minicamp.

The former Atlanta Falcons third-round pick has reached "journeyman" status in his NFL career at this point, and the Broncos are offering him a chance to compete. They clearly want to see what he can do out there while also hopefully elevating the tryout players as well, but Ridder has the type of experience, arm talent, and athletic traits to be a highly effective backup in the NFL, if not a short-term starter.

I loved Ridder coming out of Cincinnati as a mid-round option and I don't think you can completely just write him off at this stage of his career. He's still just 25 years old and would get great coaching in Denver. It would be fun to see him stick around for the offseason and get some work in the preseason for this Broncos team.