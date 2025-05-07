Troy Franklin could be the key to Broncos offense taking next step in 2025

The Denver Broncos are officially back in the playoff mix after drafting Bo Nix last year with the 12th overall pick and leading the team to their first playoff berth since 2015.

The expectations for Denver are back to what fans are accustomed to, meaning that comes with responsibility from the players.

The offense under Sean Payton was inconsistent at best last year (due to the horrid run game), but Nix made up for most of the inconsistencies with his playmaking ability. He did a great job as a rookie quarterback, making everyone around him better than what they are, which is a great skill not many have in the league.

But now, it’s time to give Nix as much help as he can possibly get in his sophomore season.

There is only so much fans and coaches can ask Nix to do to carry the offense (like he did in year one) without it taking a toll on him. We saw this in the AFC Wild Card game against Buffalo.

Between the drops from his receivers and the lack of consistency on offense, there wasn’t much he could do. He can’t catch the ball for the receivers, nor be the main focal point of the run game (despite him actually being the entire run game for much of the season).

One player, a rookie, also helped out Nix and stepped up in a big way against Buffalo.

That would be Troy Franklin.

Troy Franklin needs to take a huge step forward in order for the Broncos’ offense to reach their full potential

The wide receiver room is average at best.

Courtland Sutton will remain WR1 heading into the 2025-26 season, and many have their respective opinions on whether he is a true number one target (as do I).

The great emergence of Marvin Mims Jr. has sparked life into the room of pass catchers due to his big-play ability and natural playmaking skills. If it weren’t for his performances down the stretch for the Broncos, not only would Denver lose those games, but the wide receiver room in the Mile High would be arguably one of the worst in the league.

Thanks to Mims, he took that step forward in year two and made the offense more explosive, which is exactly what Denver needs (and still needs) and a bit more dangerous.

Now, it’s Troy Franklin’s turn this upcoming season.

Heading into year two, the wide receiver room pretty much stayed the same and didn’t add a big-time player to the room. Denver drafted Pat Bryant with the 74th overall pick, and I already voiced my opinion on how that selection might impact the room.

Franklin needs to have a great training camp and show the coaches why he is ready to take on a bigger role in the offense. The wide receiver room is too predictable right now.

Devaughn Vele and Sutton are your big-body wide receivers. They are possession-type players who lack the ability to consistently create separation (Sutton more than Vele) and do not offer the playmaking ability once they have the ball in their hands.

Defenses know that they are the contested catch guys for the Broncos, who will run their typical dig-and-go routes. They understand that they are not the ones to take the top off the defense and can play them a certain way. Mims and Franklin are in the next category of receivers, which are the playmakers.

They could take the top off the defense and burn them with their speed. Defenses know that they are the only two that are threats with yards after the catch as they have an ability to make defenses pay. They can create more separation than the two other big receivers, but they still need improvement in that area, which they have improved at.

So, when defenses see the receivers who are out for the Broncos, they know roughly which player is doing what, given their ability to play the position. Denver needs to find and start adapting to receivers who are big (6’2“ and above) but can always run and be a threat on the field. Sutton, Vele, and Bryant won’t provide that.

For example, Nico Collins is a big receiver but is great at taking the top off the defense with his speed. He also does a great job creating separation and making a play after the catch. I understand that there aren’t just Nico Collins walking around everywhere, but there are receivers that possess those same traits that can come in handy for the Broncos and diversify the room with their abilities.

Franklin is not a big-body receiver, but he’s a prototypical receiver that teams should want because of his size. He's around 6’1”, a long receiver who possesses traits that can take the offense to the next level.

Franklin recorded 30 catches for 317 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie year. He and Nix missed on quite a few big play opportunities, but finally connected when it mattered most in Buffalo in their first-ever playoff game.

After watching that bomb for a touchdown, that was a sign for things to come for Franklin and his potential in the Mile High.

He is naturally fast and can create separation purely off his speed and burst. What will take him to the next level is utilizing leverage to his advantage while running routes, making it tougher on his defender, yet easy for someone like him.

Fans have seen what Franklin can do with the ball in his hands. He can be a great yards-after-the-catch receiver, and he and Mims need to be that guy next year. I am asking Franklin to improve and do a lot for the upcoming season, but he has the ability to accomplish these things and be the receiver who takes this offense to the next level.

He’s the only receiver in the room with the size and speed to make a difference for Denver, and he can very much do it.

Unfortunately, with the limitations of the other wide receivers, including WR1, Franklin needs to take the offense to another level for this team to have a better and great season.