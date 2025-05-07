Broncos insider reveals shocking price tag for a Nik Bonitto extension

Nik Bonitto is eligible for a huge contract extension this offseason, and the price tag for the deal has been revealed. Bonitto put the NFL on notice in 2025, finishing in the top-10 in sacks, tackles for loss, and QB hits. He also notched two defensive touchdowns, which is an insanely rare feat, especially for a non-defensive back.

Bonitto is the best rusher on the Broncos and is now absolutely the best the team has had since Von Miller was on his prime. I would personally be shocked if the Broncos did not get a deal done with Bonitto before the start of the 2025 NFL Season.

However, how much will he command?

Nik Bonitto wants over $20 million per year on an extension...

Chris Tomasson is reporting that Nik Bonitto is wanting more than $20 million per year on a new extension. And you know what; that is a perfect price tag. Simply put, that is how much an elite pass rusher is going to cost in today's NFL, and I will prove it to you.

#Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto is seeking a new contract "in excess of" $20M annually, per @christomasson. pic.twitter.com/MA0SZ7TT7l — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) May 7, 2025

Using Over The Cap as a reference point, we see that all of Greg Rousseau, Trey Hendrickson, Andrew Van Ginkel, Rashan Gary, Montez Sweat, TJ Watt, Brian Burns, and Josh Hines-Allen are getting paid between $20-$28.25 million per season on their deals.

Bonitto is absolutely not going to sniff anything over $30 million per year, as players like Myles Garrett, Danielle Hunter, Maxx Crosby, and Nick Bosa are all over the $30 million per year mark.

However, over $20 million per year, perhaps landing at $22 or $23 million per year is a great price for both sides. Bonitto would need something just over $23 million per season to be in the top-10 highest paid EDGE rushers in the NFL, so that might be a benchmark they try to hit in the negotiations.

Let's hope that the Denver Broncos are able to get a deal done in this ballpark with Nik Bonitto.