One trade could put Broncos roster into undeniable elite status

The Denver Broncos have assembled a pretty outstanding roster ahead of the 2025 season, an especially impressive feat when you consider the fact that they were dealing with $90 million in dead cap last year and are still dealing with over $33.5 million in dead cap again this year.

Thanks, Russell Wilson.

The roster looks really good right now, but there are deficiencies. No roster in the NFL is perfect, but you can protect yourself in a variety of different ways and the Broncos should be exploring one trade, in particular, with the offseason rapidly progressing.

This team needs to make a trade for tight end depth.

Broncos need to swing a trade for a tight end before 2025 season

There has been a lot of talk about tight ends who could be available via trade all offseason, but nothing has materialized. Maybe it was nothing but talk, but names that have been thrown out there as players legitimately on the trade block have been Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, and Seahawks tight end Noah Fant.

That last name is a familiar one for Broncos Country, a former first-round pick by the team in 2019. Fant was included in the infamous Russell Wilson trade back in 2022 and has been a decent option for the Seahawks ever since.

Seattle has been open for business all offseason and they used a second-round pick on Elijah Arroyo this offseason, so they might be open to the idea of dealing Fant.

The Eagles seem like way less of a likely option to make a trade given their current depth chart at tight end, but the Ravens with Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar behind Mark Andrews could really be something to watch.

Those guys are all free agents after this coming season as well, adding even more intrigue to their respective situations.

It's not a foregone conclusion that the Broncos will add anyone else at tight end. The team obviously likes (and trusts) Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins behind Evan Engram, but the Broncos don't currently have anyone posing a real threat at that position behind Engram. Maybe that's why they were interested in moving up for Colston Loveland...

Either way, if the Broncos could swing a trade for someone like Noah Fant before the start of the year, making him their second option in the passing game at tight end this coming season, they'd be in great shape and would have a nearly perfect all-around roster with built-in contingencies at every spot.