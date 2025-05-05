Early Broncos 53-man roster prediction will have fans believing the impossible

The Denver Broncos had $90 million in dead cap at this time a year ago, and now, it looks like they might have a top-five overall roster in the AFC heading into the 2025 NFL season. It's important to temper expectations slightly because development in the NFL is not always linear, but there will be an unwritten expectation for this team to be even better than it was last year given the financial "freedom" and improved roster all around.

The Broncos are set to hit the field for the very first time after the 2025 NFL Draft with rookie minicamp coming up on May 9-11, and head coach Sean Payton will get a first look at some of the newest players coming into his program.

And the rookie class is going to play a huge role in this team getting back to the playoffs and winning in the playoffs. When you look at this roster on paper, it's impossible not to believe this Broncos team could do the impossible.

Denver Broncos 53-man roster prediction following 2025 NFL Draft

Quarterback (2, 2/53): Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham

The Broncos had three quarterbacks last year, but that was strategic in terms of getting a potential compensatory pick for one of the guys leaving. Sean Payton made it clear to Zach Wilson upon his arrival that his goal was to help him make millions, whether that was in Denver or somewhere else. Wilson ended up landing a solid gig in Miami and the Broncos brought back Jarrett Stidham as Bo Nix's primary backup.

The team signed Sam Ehlinger this offseason and he will likely be a candidate for QB3 on the practice squad.

Specialists (3, 5/53): Wil Lutz, Jeremy Crawshaw, Mitchell Fraboni

Everything should be pretty straightforward here, except for the fact that the Broncos currently have two long snappers on the 90-man roster thanks to Mitchell Fraboni dealing with an offseason injury/recovery.

There are also two punters on the roster but not likely for much longer as the Broncos were the only team in the NFL to draft a punter, Florida's Jeremy Crawshaw. Anytime you actually use a draft pick on the punter position, you're committed to at least a year of that guy unless it's an abject disaster.

Running Back (4, 9/53): RJ Harvey, Audric Estimé, Blake Watson, Michael Burton (FB)

The running back position battle is going to be a fun one to watch this offseason. Right now, everything is a complete projection. The Broncos could choose, as they did last year, to cut Michael Burton and put him on the practice squad to start the year. They do that in order to make sure certain guys don't get poached off their roster. We could see that happen again this coming season.

I don't view Jaleel McLaughlin as a lock to make the team after his struggles last season, and while some feel like Tyler Badie is going to be a breakout player at this position group, I'm calling my shot on Blake Watson. Watson has three-down qualities and could be a fun second-year story for this offense.

Wide Receiver (6, 15/53): Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Pat Bryant, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, Trent Sherfield

There might not be a more straightforward position group on the roster right now than wide receiver. One of the undrafted guys could complicate things and AT Perry is well-liked by the team, but if you had to put money on a top six at the position right now, these would be the guys.

The Broncos have proven they are heavily invested in the youth at this position. They passed on the free agent class, they haven't traded for anyone, and the most substantial addition they've made this year is Pat Bryant. Trent Sherfield is making the roster as a special teams ace, although if young guys step up in that phase of the game, I wouldn't be shocked to see Sherfield on the chopping block.

Tight End (4, 19/53): Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, Caleb Lohner

The biggest changes at this position group are at the top and bottom of the depth chart. The arrival of Evan Engram gives Sean Payton that true "Joker" in the passing game he's been looking for, a mismatch player at the tight end spot who can move all around the formation and really affect the middle of the field.

Engram's arrival is huge for Denver's offense, and I think we'll see the team stash Caleb Lohner while occasionally giving him a shot to show what he can do as a receiving option. Lohner was a fascinating 7th-round pick who has a lot of fans around the NFL, so the Broncos are going to have to keep him on the roster to protect him from getting poached. Lucas Krull needs a big offseason to fend him off.

Offensive Line (9, 28/53): Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey, Matt Peart, Alex Palczewski, Frank Crum, Nick Gargiulo

The biggest surprise among the offensive linemen on this roster projection is the absence of 2023 seventh-round pick Alex Forsyth. The Broncos drafted Nick Gargiulo last year and he could end up taking Forsyth's spot on this roster.

IT will be interesting to see what happens on the second unit throughout the course of this offseason. Some of the Broncos' most prominent undrafted free agents this year were interior offensive linemen, so they could be candidates to crack the team.

Defensive Line (6, 34/53): Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, DJ Jones, Malcolm Roach, Sai'vion Jones, Jordan Jackson

There should be nothing surprising here on the defensive line, barring some sort of trade. This grouping would mean, however, the Broncos moving on from two draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft class in both Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen. Neither of those guys played much last year but they still have a shot to impress this offseason.

The odds will be stacked against them as third-round pick Sai'vion Jones is coming into the fold this offseason and Jordan Jackson is fresh off of a nice year as a rotational piece.

EDGE (5, 39/53): Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman, Que Robinson

Other than wide receiver, this might be the most straightforward position group on the roster right now. The Broncos are set off the edge with Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper in the starting lineup, Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman both finishing in the top five among rookies last year with 5.0 sacks, and Que Robinson now coming in as a special teams ace and possible rotational rusher.

I think we'll see all five of these guys on the active roster each week this season and playing significant roles all throughout the season.

Linebacker (4, 43/53): Dre Greenlaw, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, Drew Sanders

This is probably the worst position group on the roster for the Broncos right now in terms of guys with question marks and perhaps the least talent. You have an argument between this position and tight end as of right now.

Alex Singleton is coming off of a major injury and already wasn't the fastest player on the team. Justin Strnad had a streaky year last year but made some splash plays. Drew Sanders has been a project and this year could be a boom-or-bust type year for him.

Dre Greenlaw is a stud who makes the defense so much better, but can he stay on the field? Can any of these guys stay on the field?

Cornerback (5, 49/53): Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss, Jahdae Barron, Ja'Quan McMillian, Kris Abrams-Draine

This position group should win the non-existent award of best position group on the team. The Broncos have a great combination of talent and depth at the cornerback position, so much so that Damarri Mathis didn't even make this final roster projection.

Mathis could very well make the team over one of the safeties we have projected but keeping a minimum of 10 defensive backs is probably essential for this Denver team. And special teams will likely be a key factor.

Safety (5, 53/53): Brandon Jones, Talanoa Hufanga, PJ Locke, JL Skinner, Sam Franklin

The Broncos brought in both Talanoa Hufanga and Sam Franklin to fortify the safety position this offseason, although Hufanga is going to make a much bigger impact defensively and Franklin was added for his special teams abilities.

You can't help but wonder if we'll see a surprise roster move here with PJ Locke being a bit buried on the depth chart this offseason. If Damarri Mathis is on the chopping block, Locke could be as well. As it stands, the Broncos have enviable depth all over the secondary.