Early Broncos bold predictions include something team hasn't done in 5 years

The 2025 NFL Season is still months away, but that won't stop us from making some early bold predictions for the Denver Broncos We've got about four solid months before the Broncos play in a regular season game, so there is a lot that can happen between now and then.

However, that won't stop us from making some insanely bold predictions for the team, and one of the bold predictions includes something this team has not done in a half-decade.

Early bold predictions for the 2025 Denver Broncos

Bo Nix throws for at least 35 touchdowns

From Week 5 through the rest of the 2024 NFL regular season, Bo Nix and the Broncos went 8-5. Nix also tossed 28 touchdowns against eight interceptions during that stretch, and this 13-game surge from the QB would have actually put him on pace for 37 touchdown passes in a 17-game season.

He threw for 29 touchdowns in 2024, so it's not like this is even that bold of a prediction. Bo Nix will throw for at least 35 scores in the 2025 NFL Season and should rank near the top of the NFL again in this category.

RJ Harvey runs for at least 1,000 yards

The Denver Broncos have not had a 1,000-yard rusher since Phillip Lindsay in 2019.

Yes, you read that correctly. The team drafted RJ Harvey with the 60th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and even though Sean Payton does like to use a lot of running backs, I still feel like Harvey is going to make it so it'll be quite tough to take him off the field. He's got the vision and footwork to excel at the NFL level and can outrun most.

He's got the formula to be a 1,000-yard back in this league and will snap the Broncos drought in 2025.

Broncos win at least 12 games

Some have looked at the Broncos schedule and are calling for the team to regress a bit in 2025, but why can't we flip this logic? Why can't Denver simply be better than most of their opponents? What is stopping them from making another surge?

Denver will win at least 12 games this year and will at least contend for the AFC West title. This team has the correct makeup to sustain success in the NFL and are best where it matters most in this league.