Ranking most difficult games on the Denver Broncos 2025 schedule

The Denver Broncos certainly have some tougher games on their schedule for the 2025 NFL Season, so let's rank them here.

The NFL schedule release is on May 14th, so we are approaching one week until we know when Denver plays their opponents for 2025. The Broncos went 10-7 in 2024 and had their first winning record since the 2015 NFL Season.

They'll now look to finish with a winning record for a second year in a row and could have loftier goals than just making the postseason. Let's rank the toughest games on their schedule for 2025.

Which games are going to be the toughest for the Denver Broncos?

5. @ Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers swept the Denver Broncos in 2024, winning both games by seven points. Denver played LA in primetime in 2024 and actually had a double-digit second-half lead, so it's not like LA is appreciably better than the Broncos, but we saw a tough and rugged team last season, so I do not anticipate that the Broncos are going to have an easy time beating LA in their own house in 2025.

4. vs. Cincinnati Bengals

One of the best games of the 2024 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime last year. It was one of the shakier games from Sean Payton, but it's done and over with. The Bengals, even with an average defense, would be one of the five best teams in the NFL given how talented their offense is.

The Broncos get the Bengals at home for the 2025 NFL Season, but that might not make this game much easier.

3. @ Kansas City Chiefs

We all know at this point just how tough the Kansas City Chiefs are to beat. Denver kind of lucked out and got to play their backups in Week 18, but that likely won't be the case when they travel to KC to face them in 2025. Denver nearly beat them in KC in 2024, but we all know how that ended...

2. @ Washington Commanders

One team that may make a massive jump in 2025 is Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, a team that won 14 total games in 2024. Washington could emerge as a Super Bowl contender next year, so Denver going into their house figures to be an insanely tough matchup.

1. @ Philadelphia Eagles

The toughest game on the Denver Broncos 2025 schedule is probably their away tilt at the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly won the Super Bowl in 2024 and are constantly among the best teams in the NFL. While they have a weaker QB in Jalen Hurts, the sheer talent of this roster is nothing to disgreard, as this is going to be a brutal game no matter how you slice it.