Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson could be at risk of getting benched in NY

Former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is now with the New York Giants, and he just might be at huge risk of getting benched already. After a failed season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and two failed seasons with the Denver Broncos in 2022 and 2023, Russell Wilson is now on the New York Giants.

And somehow, he has essentially already been named the starter. The Giants made a few QB moves this offseason, also signing Jameis Winston and drafting Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It's clear to most that the Giants are likely having to field a winning, playoff team in 2025.

If not, General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll might both be out of a job. I think in their ideal world, Russell Wilson is good enough to help lead the Giants to a Wild Card berth, and they then hand the reigns off to Dart for 2026.

However, it might not be that clear...

Russell Wilson's starting job surely isn't set in stone...

Given how bad Russell Wilson has been over the last three seasons in the NFL, it's worth wondering just how long of a leash he'll have with the Giants, especially with Winston and Dart behind him. Jameis Winston is definitely a better QB than Russell Wilson at this point, and I am sure the Giants front office and staff could feel the media and fanbase pressure to put Dart in if the first two QBs struggle.

Frankly, I have no idea how Russell Wilson does not have a very short leash. He was playing at a replacement level in each of the last three seasons, and if he does end up getting benched with the Giants, he might have hit his last stop in the NFL and may truly be forced to retire.