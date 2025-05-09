Denver Broncos might have to make a gut-wrenching contract decision soon

The Denver Broncos might just be in a position where they are faced with nothing short of a gut-wrenching contract decision centered around a few players. The one downside of having a ton of good players is that teams are never able to pay all of them.

A perfect example is the Philadelphia Eagles, who just won the Super Bowl. They were able to pay Zack Baun and Saquon Barkley, but players like Milton Williams, Mekhi Becton, and Josh Sweat left in free agency.

Well, to a lesser extent, the Denver Broncos may have to make a similarly tough decision with three key players who are due for extensions, and we could even throw in a fourth here:



Nik Bonitto, Courtland Sutton, John Franklin-Myers, and Zach Allen

How will the Broncos navigate this situation?

All four of these players - yes, all four - are in the last year of their contracts with the team. All four also have a key role on the team to varying degrees. We've heard rumblings for a while now that the Broncos are working on an extension for Sutton, who has been with the team since 2018.

However, the Broncos might only be willing to pay one other player from the remaining Bonitto, Allen, and Franklin-Myers. Many in Broncos Country have debated this, and I was not afraid to let my opinion known:

If the Broncos end up choosing two players to pay between Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, and Courtland Sutton, Allen and Bonitto should absolutely get paid and I am not sure it’s close.



Sutton can walk after 2025. — Predominantly Orange (@PredomOrange) May 8, 2025

If Denver is not even entertaining the idea of a Franklin-Myers extension, Denver might only be willing to pay one of Zach Allen or Nik Bonitto. Keep in mind that this team has a ton of money tied up on defense outside of these players and have four big-time contracts along their offensive line.

Defensively, Denver recently paid Patrick Surtain, Jonathon Cooper, DJ Jones, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga. At the end of the day, Denver might have to make a truly gut-wrenching decision to not pay a key player. Sometimes threre simply isn't enough money to go around.

If you were the GM of the Denver Broncos, who would you pay or not pay in this instance?