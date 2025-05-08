These Broncos position groups already need an upgrade for the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos have a very good roster but could use upgrades at a few positions before the start of the 2025 NFL Season. The Broncos can have 90 players on the roster in the offseason but will eventually have to cut down to the 53-man roster.

There is still plenty reason to go out and make another move or two if it fits. Denver has a few obvious positions that are absolutely in need of some sort of upgrade before the 2025 NFL Season starts, so let's check those out right here.

The Broncos should be searching for upgrades at these positions already...

Running Back

Denver took RJ Harvey in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and also have Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin of note in the room. It's not hard to see why this team could pursue a veteran upgrade to at least raise the floor, since there is a ton of unknown with this unit right now.

It's also not the first time we have talked about making another move at RB. It could benefit the team immensely for the 2025 NFL Season.

Inside Linebacker

With Dre Greenlaw already hurt and Alex Singleton coming back from a torn ACL. the ILB room is the weakest and most brittle unit on the team right now. Players like CJ Mosely or Ja'Whaun Bentley could be immediate upgrades to the room and would be some great insurance in case one of Greenlaw or Singleton isn't on the field for Week 1.

This position group may honestly be the most urgent one in need of an upgrade.

Tight End

The Denver Broncos failed take advantage of the incredibly deep tight end class in the 2025 NFL Draft, only drafting a seventh-round basketball player in Caleb Lohner. They did sign Evan Engram in free agency but do not have a complete, in-line tight end, and I truly have to wonder if someone like Mark Andrews could be available for the right price...?

The Broncos need another upgrade at tight end.