NFL media world still disrespecting Bo Nix after historic season

Bo Nix is a lot closer to the 10th-best QB in the NFL than he is the 20th-best, but these QB rankings somehow leave the Broncos passer off. Bleacher Report ranked their top-12 quarterbacks in the NFL following the 2025 draft, and while you may not think Nix is quite that good yet, some of the passers they have on this list are... interesting to say the least.

Here is the ranking from Brad Gagnon:



12. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

11. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

10. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

9. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

8. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

7. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Should Bo Nix be on a top quarterback list?

Not only is this list a bit flawed, but ranking both Tua Tagovailoa and Brock Purdy over Bo Nix and a few other QBs is quite interesting to say the least. Tagovailoa simply cannot stay on the field consistently and isn't someone who has proven to be able to operate as an established, franchise QB.

I'd also argue that what Bo Nix did during his rookie season is much more impressive than anything Tagovailoa done in his NFL career. Brock Purdy is also on this list, but Purdy seems to be 'just OK.'

His production dipped in 2024 with some of the offensive injuries that the San Francisco 49ers dealt with, and I would put Purdy in the same breath as Tua Tagovailoa - good-not-great QBs who almost need to be elevated by players or coaches.

I do believe we saw Bo Nix elevate many players around him in 2024 given the lack of weapons he had to work with. When you think about it, Nix truly at or approaching a top-10 QB in the NFL. Wha