These key stats could indicate massive power-shift in favor of Broncos in 2025

There are a few key statistics from the 2024 NFL Season that could indicate a massive power-shift in favor of the Denver Broncos. Starting 0-2 in 2024, many were running victory laps and claiming that yes, the Broncos were a bad team and Bo Nix stunk.

Well, over the next 15 games, Denver went 10-5 and made the playoffs, proving most people wrong. Their 10-7 regular season record was good, but they weren't stacking wins left and right, and they shared a division with the 11-win chargers and the 15-win Chiefs, so Denver's 10 wins looked quite small.

But when you really dive into a few key stats, you'll see just how close things were between Denver and KC and perhaps can also see a potential power-shift in the division for 2025.

Are the Broncos prepared to take the AFC West back in 2025?

In 2024, the Denver Broncos ranked 10th in points scored with 425 and 3rd in points allowed with 311. They had a +114 point differential and had an Expected W-L of 11.5-5.5, meaning based on their points scored and allowed, they were expected to win 11 or 12 games.

In their 10 wins, they won seven of them by double-digits and eight of them by more than one score. In their seven losses, a whopping six of them were by just one score. Let's look at these statistics for the Chiefs in 2024.

In 2024, the Chiefs ranked 15th in points scored with 385 and 4th in points allowed with 326. They had a +59 point differential and had an Expected W-L of 10.2-6.8, meaning they were closer to a 10-win team based on points scored and allowed.

Both of their regular season losses were by more than one score, and they won just four games by more than one score. Eleven of their wins were by one score; they went 11-0 in one-score games in 2024.

Even when you consider these statistics for the Broncos and Chiefs in 2024, it paints a much closer picture than what the record may indicate. This isn't to say that Denver is going to slam the door on the AFC West in 2025, but it's clear that a potential power-shift could be coming, and coming fast.