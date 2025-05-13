Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson has impossible task with Giants in 2025

The New York Giants are likely starting Russell Wilson in the 2025 NFL Season, but the former Broncos QB may have an impossible task in front of him. The Russell Wilson era brought a ton of promise initially, but it was also clear quite early that Wilson wasn't who he once was and was pretty much 'damaged goods.'

Denver moved off of the former QB after 30 starts and a putrid 11-19 record following the 2023 NFL Season. They reset with Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the rest is history. Well, since then, Wilson had a failed year with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 that saw the team lose five games in a row to end the season.

Somehow, Wilson was still able to find starting work in 2025, as he is in line to start for the New York Giants in 2025, but he does have an impossible task ahead of him.

Russell Wilson and the Giants are in for a brutal schedule

The lowly New York Giants keep taking the punches, as they have the toughest schedule in the entire NFL for the 2025 season:

All 32 teams' strength of schedule next season 📊 @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/1O4bEFH2cl — NFL (@NFL) May 9, 2025

If you couple this with Russell Wilson under center and a poor offensive infrastructure, it's clear to see why the G-Men could maybe scrape together a small handful of wins. In the three years since leaving the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson is 17-24 as a starter with 58 touchdowns, 24 interceptions, and a 92.2 rating.

He's been a below-average starter, and that is exactly who the Giants are getting. Some Broncos fans may still have a soft spot for Wilson and may also think that he was not treated fairly by Denver during his exit, but the NFL is a business and a "what have you done for me lately" league, and it's clear that Wilson did not have a place with the team anymore.

Now on the New York Giants, them having the NFL's hardest schedule in 2025 could make for a brutal ending to Russell Wilson's interesting career.