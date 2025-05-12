Broncos could ruin Chiefs Christmas in 2025 and take AFC West once and for all

The Denver Broncos have been scheduled to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day in 2025, and they might as well make the most of it while they're there.

The last time the Broncos traveled to Kansas City to face off against the Chiefs, it ended in devastating defeat. A game-winning drive was engineered by Bo Nix late in the fourth quarter with multiple clutch throws, some great runs by Audric Estimé, and the Broncos putting the Chiefs on the ropes with a field goal from just 35 yards away.

We all saw that kick get blocked and the Chiefs sneak away with a two-point win. That loss ultimately led to a nice winning streak by the Broncos, which helped get them into the playoffs. It wasn't all bad, but it would have been nice for Bo Nix to win his very first matchup against the Chiefs, since he did enough to get his team the win.

Now, he'll have a shot at revenge on December 25. He can be the Grinch that stole Christmas for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Broncos schedule: Christmas Day in Kansas City against the Chiefs

Playing on or around Christmas Day has not been kind to the Denver Broncos in recent years. In fact, you have to go back a long way to find any real success for Denver, who lost a heartbreaker last year against the Cincinnati Bengals. The year prior, they lost a heartbreaker to the New England Patriots in what ended up being the final straw for Sean Payton with Russell Wilson.

The year before that, the Broncos were clowned by Patrick Star in Los Angeles in a blowout loss against the Rams.

You get the idea here. It's been a brutal stretch for the Broncos in such games, but this one has a chance to be different. The Broncos will get to travel to face off against the Chiefs late in the season in a game that will likely have massive implications on the AFC West overall. At least, everyone hopes that the Broncos will be in a position for this game to have major implications.

If that ends up being the case, this game could present an opportunity for the Broncos to create a new "before and after" in the AFC West. And as of right now, there's no reason not to be optimistic. The Chiefs have had hold of the AFC West for about a decade now, and it's time for a change of the guard. The Broncos can get revenge and potentially turn the tide in the division simultaneously on Christmas Day.