Broncos 2025 Christmas Day game could give horrid flashbacks to 2022 season

The Denver Broncos will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day during the 2025 NFL Season, which gives horrid flashbacks to 2022. I was hoping this schedule leak was not going to come true, but it has, as the Broncos and Chiefs will be facing off against each other on December 25th on Amazon Prime:

Christmas night in Kansas City: Broncos at Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/KIQRkFc4NI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2025

Now official, you can't help but think back to the last time that the Broncos were playing on Christmas Day, and look no further than the 2022 NFL Season, which was the first year of the Russell Wilson era, and ended up being a total drubbing at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, who beat Denver 51-14. This was also the game where former guard Dalton Risner shoved former QB Brett Rypien on the sidelines:

Broncos backup quarterback Brett Rypien reportedly told the offensive line to pick up Russell Wilson when he goes down. Lineman Dalton Risner was NOT having it



“Do something, Brett! Do something!” pic.twitter.com/LCzFPVF4ep — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 26, 2022

And this was also the last game of the Nathaniel Hackett era, as he got canned after this game, which paved the way for interim head coach Jerry Rosburg for the final two games of the 2022 NFL Season. Well, after 2022, the Broncos got serious about fixing things and hired Sean Payton to be their next head coach, which was a great move, and a needed one.

George Paton swung and missed on Hackett, and now with Denver back on Christmas against another formidable foe, you have to hope that the Broncos are going to be much more competitive. It would have been kind of ironic if Denver got to play the Russell Wilson-led New York Giants on Christmas, but I guess we can't have too much fun.

It'll be interesting to see how early on in the 2025 NFL Season the Broncos play the Chiefs at home, as this game on Christmas should be one of the final few games of the regular season.

Denver at Kansas City on Christmas Day in the 2025 NFL Season.