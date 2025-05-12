These Denver Broncos breakout players for 2025 are almost too obvious

The Denver Broncos may have a few obvious breakout candidates for the 2025 NFL Season, but who are they? In 2024, players like Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, and Bo Nix broke out. Players who hit their stride can be hugely attributed to great coaching, and it's clear that Denver has some of that.

Well, the 2025 NFL Season could bring a few more breakout candidates as the team hopes to ascend into contender status, perhaps even competing for the AFC West title, something they have not won since the 2015 NFL Season.

Let's see who is on the cusp of being a breakout player for the Denver Broncos.

Broncos breakout players in 2025

Marvin Mims Jr, WR

Marvin Mims Jr was on an insane pace in the second-half of the 2024 NFL Season. He's now entering year three and is still only playing in his age-23 season. Mims has established himself as a top return specialist in the NFL and really started to put things together as a WR down the stretch last year.

This could set the stage for a monster campaign in 2025 for the young player. His touchdown total also increased from one during his rookie season to six in 2024.

Talanoa Hufanga, SAF

The last time Talanoa Hufanga played a full season in the NFL, he finished with four interceptions, nine passes defended, 97 total tackles, and a first-team All-Pro honor. This was back in 2022 with the San Francisco 49ers, so it really wasn't too long ago.

Now with a much more stable franchise and defense, Hufanga simply being able to stay on the field in 2025 could yield insane results and rival his elite 2022 season. He also added five tackles for loss during that campaign and is playing in a defense that simply doesn't have a clear weakness.

RJ Harvey, RB

With elite vision, footwork, explosion, and plus-catching ability, RJ Harvey may end up being just who the Denver Broncos were missing in the backfield for years now. He'll likely separate himself from the rest of the RBs as the 2025 NFL Offseason goes on, which is just fine. There simply isn't anyone else in the RB room who is likely capable enough to earn the RB1 carries.

RJ Harvey is in line for a massive workload during his rookie season and could easily eclipse 1,000 yards.