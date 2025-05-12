Broncos Schedule: 3 opponents the team should want to see in primetime

There are a few opponents on the Denver Broncos 2025 schedule that the team should hope to draw in a primetime slot. I would expect the Broncos to be in a good bit of primetime action in the 2025 NFL Season, and with the schedule coming out on Wednesday, we'll know for sure quite soon.

The Broncos have a few interesting games on their home-away splits thus far that would make for some entertaining and beneficial primetime action. Let's look at three primetime games the team should absolutely want.

Broncos Schedule: 3 primetime games the team should absolutely want

vs. Tennessee Titans

Not every primetime game is against two juggernauts - I mean, the Broncos hosted the lowly Cleveland Browns in primetime during 2024. Well, the no. 1 overall pick in Cam Ward is on the Tennessee Titans, so the NFL may want to get the top pick under the spotlight a few times in 2025.

The Broncos get to host the Titans, so this could end up being a blowout on national TV. You hate to say that a certain team should be an 'easy win,' but Denver should have no issue beating Tennessee.

vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost two of their last three games against the Denver Broncos, and had Denver figured out how to kick a field goal, the Chiefs may have fallen to the Broncos three times in a row - KC's margins are getting slimmer and slimmer, and Denver's fierce pass rush at home against a below-average Chiefs offensive line could be a huge advantage for the Broncos.

The Broncos and Chiefs could both end up being top-5 teams in the NFL in 2025, so I am sure the league absolutely has this game in mind as a potential primetime matchup. This does feel like a Monday Night Football game, if anything.

vs. New York Giants

Russell Wilson is projected to be the New York Giants starting QB for the 2025 NFL Season, and while the Giants may not be any good, they still have the third overall pick in Abdul Carter, the entire New York media, and the Wilson-Broncos connection.

This could be a feisty Thursday Night Football game if you ask me. Russell Wilson could return to Denver, a place where he went 11-19 as a starter in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The Giants are a mess and have a bad offensive line - the Broncos pass rush should make life impossible for Wilson on offense, and New York would really be at a huge disadvantage coming into that game.