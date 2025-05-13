NFL Schedule Release: Broncos are being shown the respect they deserve

With the two confirmed games we know that the Denver Broncos will play in during the 2025 NFL Season, it's clear that the league is showing them respect. As of now, the two games that have been confirmed for the Broncos really shown a great deal of respect for this franchise.

The first game will be on October 12th, when the New York Jets 'host' the Broncos in London. The NFL international series is growing, and they truly are primetime slots, as the games typically begin at 9:30 AM eastern time.

Not only that, but the team is also getting another chance to play on Christmas Day, and it'll be in Kansas City against the Chiefs. Christmas is on a Thursday this year, so this could also simply be viewed as a normal TNF game.

Broncos already have two key primetime games in 2025

It is quite astounding that the two confirmed games for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season are primetime matchups. We have seen Denver improve their win total from 2022-2024, as they have gone from five, to eight, to 10 wins last season.

With an elite head coach and a budding star at QB, the NFL itself is acknowledging that the Broncos are a must-watch to an extent and 'rewarding' them with key primetime games. I am personally not a huge fan of the team potentially having a ton of primetime action, but that is simply how it works with good teams in this league.

The full schedule comes out on Wednesday, so we have to wait just one more day to see the other 15 games, but there could be more leaks between now and then. The Denver Broncos have truly turned their franchise around and are beginning to get the proper respect that they deserve.