Sean Payton must reunite with old player on Broncos after media explosion

Sean Payton has worked with a ton of elite players during his time in the NFL, and he should try to reunite with a former stud on the Denver Broncos. Part of what has helped Sean Payton win so many games in this league as a head coach is his ability to scout out good players.

Some of the drafts he has had with the New Orleans Saints were flat-out insane, especially the 2006 and 2017 NFL Draft classes. Well, he's now completed his third NFL Draft in Denver, and this team is bursting at the seams with young talent.

Well, over in Cincinnati, stud defensive end Trey Hendrickson, a player that Sean Payton drafted, is now openly voicing his displeasure with the contract stalemate, something that has plagued the Bengals all offseason:

Trey Hendrickson today to reporters: “If I sat here with four sacks, they’d want a pay cut and some money back. ... I’m not going to apologize for the rates being paid to defensive ends in the National Football League."



Hendrickson admitted that things have gotten personal… https://t.co/Nff3PKl3eJ pic.twitter.com/kllaq6ncED — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 13, 2025

Should Sean Payton try to reunite with Trey Hendrickson on the Denver Broncos?

It really doesn't seem like Hendrickson is a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals at this point, and after extending both Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, the team's front office may not be willing to pay Hendrickson what he wants on what could be his final big payday in the NFL.

He's got just one more year left on his deal, and with the Denver Broncos clearly going all-in this offseason and having a stud QB on a rookie deal, there is a non-zero chance that the team could make one final splash move. Now yes, in the event that the Broncos did pull off a Trey Hendrickson trade, you'd likely see a package of a player and perhaps multiple drafts picks and an extension to button-up the deal.

It would not be cheap, period, but Hendrickson has 35 sacks over the last two seasons and has turned into a top-4 pass rusher in the NFL.

The already-elite Denver Broncos defense would get that much better if Sean Payton would be able to reunite with this former player.