NFL Power Rankings: Broncos remain on top approaching more Week 16 action

The Denver Broncos are still the best team in the NFL, especially after the Los Angeles Rams blew a fourth quarter lead to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Right now, Seattle and Denver are the only two teams in the league with 12 wins.

However, there are a slew of other solid teams that have double-digit wins and that are battling for playoff and divisional titles. It's surely going to be a very entertaining final few weeks of the season, so buckle up.

Before the bulk of Week 16 begins on Saturday and Sunday, let's open up a fresh NFL power rankings.

Updated NFL Power Rankings approaching Saturday's Week 16 action

32. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are years away from being a competitive team, but rookie QB Cam Ward has shown some promise this year, so that is at least something, but the 2025 season was largely a failure.

31. Las Vegas Raiders

Speaking of failure, the Las Vegas Raiders made sweeping changes this past offseason, and it ended up putting them in an even bigger mess than the prior season. The Raiders may have to again start fresh this coming offseason.

30. New York Giants

Jaxson Dart has already been evaluated for several concussions this year, so that is a massive problem that the Giants have to fix, and they'll also need a new coaching staff. This team has bottomed out in recent weeks.

29. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals were once 2-0 on the season, but have since gone 1-11. There could be wholesale changes for this franchise in 2026 and beyond.

28. New York Jets

With a ton of NFL Draft capital in 2026 and 2027, the New York Jets are clearly building for the future. This team does not even have an interception this year, and I am not sure Aaron Glenn will get the 2026 season.

27. Cleveland Browns

Speaking of coaching changes, I could see the Browns starting fresh and moving on from Kevin Stefanski, as the offense is still a giant mess, but if nothing else, the defense is quite good.

26. New Orleans Saints

Is Tyler Shough... good?

The second-round rookie has shown some nice things this year and is absolutely going to be brought back as the Saints' starter in 2026.

25. Kansas City Chiefs

Now that Patrick Mahomes is out, the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that was already not very good, are ranked even lower. With Gardner Minshew at the helm, this team is probably a four or five-win squad if it was a fresh 17-game season.

24. Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels has been shut down for the remainder of the season. The 4-10 Washington Commanders have a lot of roster work to do for 2026 and might be a fringe-playoff team at best with a healthy Daniels.

23. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow seems to be quite frustrated with the Cincinnati Bengals, and can you blame him? Cincy will now have missed the playoffs for the third year in a row.

22. Atlanta Falcons

Another team that may need a coaching reset is the Atlanta Falcons, but the season-ending knee injury to Michael Penix Jr really complicates things for this team going forward.

21. Indianapolis Colts

Losing Daniel Jones to a torn Achilles forced the Colts to call up Philip Rivers, who was their QB all the way back in 2020. Indy is 8-6 and may have to win two of their final three games to get into the playoffs as a Wild Card, and this comes after a wicked 7-1 start.

20. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will be benching Tua Tagovailoa, and that's probably the last time we see him in a Dolphins' uniform. There are just so many questions for the Dolphins as we head into the offseason.

19. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have seen JJ McCarthy play well for two weeks in a row now. If he can finish the season on a high note, it would be hard to not be spilling with optimism for the future.

18. Carolina Panthers

The 7-7 Carolina Panthers have alternated wins and losses for most of the season now and just cannot establish any consistency. I actually believe this team is a logical landing spot for Tua Tagovailoa in 2026.

17. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have lost two games in a row right after winning three in a row. They are primed to waste a very strong offensive year, which is another prime year of Dak Prescott's career down the drain.

16. Baltimore Ravens

The 7-7 Baltimore Ravens were 1-5 at one point this year, so that has to be good for something, but the Ravens just don't have much now that scares opponents, as Lamar Jackson hasn't played all that well in 2025.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

One of the most average teams in the NFL, the 8-6 Pittsburgh Steelers are likely heading to 8-7 in Week 16, as they face the high-flying Detroit Lions.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have regressed this year and really don't feel like a playoff team. Todd Bowles is losing his grip on this squad, as a coaching change might be what this franchise needs.

12. Detroit Lions

It's really been all about the defense this year, and not in a good way. Detroit has the best scoring offense in the league but a bottom-10 defense, and that currently has them out of the playoff picture.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have a bad offensive line at the moment, and that really is one thing you can't have approaching the playoffs. I would be shocked if the Chargers did not go one-and-done in the postseason.

10. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have benefitted from an ultra-soft schedule this year, but a 10-4 record is still impressive. If the Niners win out, they actually earn the top seed in the NFC.

9. Green Bay Packers

Losing Micah Parsons for the next nine months is going to hurt, but the Green Bay Packers are still a pretty good team and could win the NFC North, as Jordan Love has largely played out of his mind this year.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in Denver to face the Broncos this week and have won five games in a row. Trevor Lawrence is heating up, and the defense is stingy. This is a legit team.

7. Chicago Bears

Chicago faces Green Bay in Week 16 in what could be the Bears' biggest game in quite some time. What sticks out about the Bears is their elite run game and being the best team in the league at creating turnovers.

6. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are 10-4 on the season and just not going away in the AFC East division race. Buffalo is great but they do have some notable roster flaws that Josh Allen has mostly been able to cover up this year.

5. Houston Texans

Houston has gone 9-2 over their last 11 games and are a little bit better than that 9-5 record indicates. The Texans may have the best defense in the league.

4. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots blew a 21-point lead to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 and now have to deal with the Baltimore Ravens in primetime in Week 16. It would not shock me to see New England dropping their second game in a row.

3. Los Angeles Rams

The LA Rams had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter in Seattle and lost. This doesn't change the broader fact that LA is still a great team, but this blown lead is hard to ignore. They drop a spot in our power rankings.

2. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks beating the LA Rams moves them up to no. 2 in our latest power rankings. Seattle is now in first place in the NFC and join the Denver Broncos as the only 12-win teams in the league as Week 16 continues.

1. Denver Broncos

Still standing atop the NFL with a 12-2 record, the Denver Broncos are the best team in the league, and with Bo Nix heating up at the right time, the Broncos truly might not have a notable flaw. They can wrap up the AFC West and the no. 1 seed in Week 16 if results go their way.