Rams-Seahawks TNF clash officially proves why Broncos are best team in the NFL

The Denver Broncos are 12-2 on the season and have the best record in the NFL. With the Seattle Seahawks beating the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, the Seahawks now join Denver as the two 12-win teams in the league as Week 16 continues.

The Broncos are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars, a 10-win team, this week, and Denver could not only win the AFC West, but also could clinch the no. 1 overall seed if other results go their way. But back to Thursday Night Football for a second; it was truly a game for the ages and might have been the best game of the regular season.

However, this game really only proved further why the Denver Broncos are the best team in the NFL, and it really isn't a discussion at this point...

The Denver Broncos are the best, most complete team in the NFL

It still feels like there are people doubting the Broncos and still saying that Denver isn't as good as their record indicates, but at this point, there really isn't much those doubters can say anymore. Denver has beaten a slew of good teams this year and have a ton of quality wins.

Denver's defense honestly gets better as the game goes on, and Bo Nix has been on fire lately. On TNF in Week 16, we saw two very good teams who some have said are the best in the NFL, but both Los Angeles and Seattle clearly have their flaws. The Rams blew a double-digit fourth quarter lead in a monumental primetime with high stakes. The Broncos simply have not done that this year. In fact, they've done the opposite.

Seattle was able to mount a comeback at home, but Sam Darnold did throw two ugly interceptions and just has not been very good in primetime games this year. The Seahawks' passing attack is also a bit lopsided with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the run game hasn't been great this year, either.

Another huge reason why Denver is better than both LA and Seattle, besides what we saw on TNF, is that the Broncos simply have better players overall. Denver's roster could truly be the best in the league at this point, and it's really not a coincidence why their 12-2 record is the best in the league.

While many in the NFL world are hyping up what was a legendary regular season game, it did prove why both teams are inferior to the Denver Broncos.