Bo Nix keeps making it easy to believe in Broncos' playoff chances

The Denver Broncos are the best team in the NFL, and it's probably been that way for multiple weeks now. Standing alone with the best record in the league, the Broncos became the first AFC team to clinch a playoff spot this year.

Now, with three regular season games remaining, Denver controls their own destiny for everything - the AFC West title and the no. 1 playoff seed. We obviously have not seen this type of success for 10 years. The 2015 team and the 2025 team share a lot of similarities, but one thing the 2015 team did not have was a good, young quarterback.

Bo Nix struggled a bit to begin the season and bottomed out against the Las Vegas Raiders back in Week 10, but since then, Nix has been 'nails' and is now making many Broncos fans and other people across the NFL landscape believe that Denver can truly make a deep playoff run.

The Denver Broncos are already in and will go as far as Bo Nix takes them

There was some validity to the argument that Bo Nix was holding this team back to a degree earlier in the season, but he was also a reason why Denver was still winning games. He and the offense seemed to come alive in the fourth quarter when they felt the pressure, but the Broncos haven't really lived like that in recent weeks.

The offense has gotten a lot more consistent from the beginning of the game, and even with the run game suffering a bit, Nix and the offense have been playing quite well, and the Broncos are now consistently winning games because of their QB, not only with him or in spite of him. Here is what Nix has done over the past four games for the Denver Broncos:



107/154 (69.5%)

1,130 yards

6 total touchdowns

1 interception

98.7 passer rating

Now, contrast that with his performance across the first 10 weeks:



213/350 (60.9%)

2,126 yards

21 total touchdowns

8 interceptions

85.7 passer rating

What sticks out the most is that Nix is taking care of the ball at a much higher level and is completing nearly 10% more of his passes, which is absolutely crucial. He also went from averaging 212.6 passing yards per game across the first 10 games to averaging 282.5 passing yards per game over the last month.

It is, objectively speaking, a much more cleaner, efficient version of Nix than we saw earlier this year, and it's making many of us believe that this team can go quite far, perhaps winning the Super Bowl this year. If Bo Nix can keep this up, the Denver Broncos are going to be in marvelous shape.