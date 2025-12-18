3 key Bo Nix stats that could lead to a Denver Broncos Super Bowl in 2025

The Denver Broncos could win the Super Bowl this year if Bo Nix continues to play as well as he has over the last month or so. Denver's defense is top-tier, and the roster is among the very best in theN NFL.

In the coming weeks, as early as Week 16, even, Denver can clinch the AFC West and the no. 1 overall seed. It would be hard to imagine that Denver doesn't at least make the Super Bowl if they earned the no. 1 seed, as all it would take would be two home wins.

Let's pivot to Bo Nix for a second and highlight three key statistics that could help him lead the Broncos to a title.

These Bo Nix stats could lead to a Denver Broncos' Super Bowl title in 2025

Bo Nix's elite avoidance of sacks

Bo Nix simply does not take many sacks. Sacks are negative plays, and whether it's Sean Payton reinforcing that point constantly or Nix probably having a huge fear of those negative plays, he simply does not get sacked much at all. This was an elite trait of his in 2024, and he's gotten better at it in 2025. He's been sacked just 16 times this year, an average of 1.14 times per game. In 2024, he was sacked 24 times. Being able to extend plays, navigate the pocket, and simply not take sacks is a huge quality of the best QBs in the league and a reason why Denver could win it all this year.

Bo Nix is money in the redzone

In his career, Bo Nix has scored 43 total touchdowns in the redzone, has thrown just two interceptions, and has a passer rating of 106.9. The Broncos will indeed be in some close playoff games this year, and the postseason is usually when defenses are at their best, so just getting to the redzone might be tough. With the Broncos having a history of being efficient in the redzone, and Bo Nix proving this, Denver should be able to capitalize, more times than not, at actually scoring touchdowns and not settling for field goals. That four-point difference could easily be the deciding factor in a high-stakes playoff game.

Bo Nix leads the NFL in fourth quarter comebacks and game-winning drives

Bo Nix has five fourth quarter comebacks and six game-winning drives this year. Broncos Country has seen just how clutch Nix has been in 2025, and this is a legitimate quality of his that has followed him down into some tough situations that he's been able to dig out of. When the playoffs roll around, Denver is not going to be blowing teams out - that isn't how the postseason works. The Broncos will be in some close games and will likely need their clutch quarterback to lead the team on a 'gotta have it' scoring drive. Well, it's good that this is one of his strengths....