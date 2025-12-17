Liam Coen just heaped on the praise for Broncos' QB Bo Nix ahead of Week 16

The Denver Broncos have now won 11 games in a row, and many of those wins have been due to Bo Nix making key plays down the stretch. That was, once again, the case this past week. Denver faced a nine-point deficit against the Green Bay Packers, but multiple second-half touchdowns and some timely turnovers from the defense ended up being enough.

Nix has really taken off these past few weeks as well. His making quick decisions with the football and is completing a much higher percentage of his passes than he did in the beginning part of the season. It's now getting to a point where Nix and the offense are becoming a huge asset.

It did feel like the defense had to bail out the offense many times this year, but if Nix can keep playing this well, Denver may not lose another game this year. One thing that shocked many about Nix as a rookie and even now is his ability to operate out of structure. Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach Liam Coen , the Broncos' Week 16 opponent, already spoke about this key part of Nix's game.

Liam Coen has already spoken on Bo Nix's ability to make something out of nothing

Liam Coen has already taken note of Bo Nix and what we can do:

Jaguars HC Liam Coen told Jacksonville reporters today he showed the team clips of defenses "feeling like they had something covered" against #Broncos QB Bo Nix, only for him to extend the play.



Coen: "That’s one of his best traits, is just going and being a football player." — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 17, 2025

It did feel like there were multiple occasions where Nix didn't have any of his primary reads open and had to escape the pocket and buy some time. Nix has been elite on the run and can not only scramble and create yards with his legs, but he can also find open receivers as well.

With Bo Nix operating much more smoothly from the pocket in recent weeks, and he already having an elite ability to create, we could eventually get to a point where there isn't a notable weakness in his game.

We have seen a much more relaxed, free version of Nix in recent weeks, and it's showing in the box score. The Denver Broncos have three regular season games remaining and may have to win at least two of those games to earn the top seed in the AFC. They are also two wins away from the AFC West title.

Getting to 14 wins might be the magic number for the Denver Broncos, and they will have a tough test in Week 16, as the 10-4 Jaguars are surging, but if Bo Nix can again create splash plays with his legs, the Broncos will be in great shape.