Colin Cowherd again flip-flops on Bo Nix (but this time it's awesome)

Colin Cowherd is a very vocal person, especially when it deals with the Denver Broncos and Sean Payton. When Payton was out of coaching back in 2022, he was a guest on Cowherd's show, and it does seem like the two men have some sort of relationship.

Cowherd seemed to initially be high on Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos back in 2024, perhaps more than other people who thought the Broncos were going to be dreadful. Well, Denver has won 22 regular season games since the start of Nix's career, and it's clear that Nix is a franchise QB.

At this point, the only question might just be how good can the second-year quarterback truly be? What is his ceiling in the NFL? If Week 15 was any indication, his ceiling could be a top-5 type of career, which would surely allow Denver to win multiple Super Bowls. A few weeks ago, Cowherd was genuinely asking if the Broncos would consider drafting another quarterback, but his latest flip-flop puts him back into the Broncos' court, and what he says is kind of awesome.

Colin Cowherd talks up Bo Nix and compares him to a right-handed Steve Young

Colin Cowherd has never talked up Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos like this, even going as far as to compare Nix to a right-handed Steve Young, and that actually isn't a terrible comparison:

"He reminds me of a right-handed Steve Young. He is WAY, WAY more athletic than anybody gives him credit for."@colincowherd thinks people need to stop doubting Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos pic.twitter.com/xkwY9QTwY4 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 15, 2025

Heck, if Cowherd is right and Bo Nix does end up as a right-handed Steve Young, the Broncos are going to be in business for a decade. Young truly broke out all the way back in 1992 with the San Francisco 49ers and ended up becoming a three-time Super Bowl champion, two-time MVP, and seven-time Pro Bowler.

Steve Young was a deceptively athletic, shifty quarterback who also completed a high percentage of his passes. He led the NFL in completion percentage in five different seasons and also led the lead in touchdown passes in four different years.

Young also had 4,239 career rushing yards with 43 touchdowns, so his effectiveness on the ground was obvious. This is the latest 'take' that Colin Cowherd has had with Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos, and it would be nearly impossible for him to reverse course here.

Cowherd tends to play in the middle until he knows he can take the correct side, but to give him some credit, he was high on the Denver Broncos before a lot of people were.