This crucial stat shows just how important the top seed is to the Broncos

Before you read, stop and think: when was the last time the Broncos lost at home? It wasn't when they were underdogs last week against the Packers, or in Week 8 when they trailed the Giants by 18 points in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Seriously, ask yourself when the last time the Broncos lost a game at Mile High was.

Denver last lost at home in Week 6 of the 2024 season. The Broncos' fourth-quarter comeback attempt against the Chargers fell short, despite the best efforts of Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton. DeVaughn Vele led the team with 78 receiving yards, Nix's 61 rushing yards led the team for the game, and JK Dobbins almost hit the 100-yard mark against the Broncos' defense as a member of the Chargers.

Since that game, the Broncos have been the best home team in the NFL. Not just in the AFC West, or even in the conference as a whole, but the Broncos have been the best home team in the entirety of the NFL. As the Broncos continue to push for the top seed in the conference standings, clinching that spot gives the Broncos an incredible advantage over the rest of the AFC playoff field.

The Broncos clinching the top seed in the AFC gives them a unique advantage over the entire playoff field

Since losing to the Chargers in Week 6 of the 2025 season, the Denver Broncos have won an absurd 13 home games in a row. If the Broncos can pick up a win this weekend against the Jaguars, they'll sit at 14 consecutive wins in Denver, which would give them an absurd advantage over any team that rolls into Denver for an AFC playoff game. For this exact reason, the Broncos need to wrap up the conference's top seed.

For the majority of its history, Denver has provided a unique advantage for the Broncos over other teams. Altitude has always been a legitimate issue for visiting teams, especially as the weather gets colder, but the Broncos have lost their fair share of playoff games in Denver. Over the last year and a half, however, the Broncos finally seem to be figuring out how to sustain wins at home.

What’s the point of having the top seat in the conference without utilizing the home-field advantage? Across the lake, there are plenty of cities that serve as de facto home games for the visiting team (just look at Los Angeles and Las Vegas). For the Broncos, though, their home stadium is proving to be the best home-field advantage in the sport and can be an incredible weapon for them come playoff time.