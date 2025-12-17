One game confirmed everything Broncos fans thought about Bo Nix

For what feels like forever now, despite him being just 31 games into his NFL career, Broncos fans have had to listen to consistent criticism of Bo Nix. Whether it be that he is a check-down merchant, has a noodle arm, isn't a legitimate quarterback, or any of the other baseless claims made against him, Nix is consistently the talking point of mainstream media. Despite that, all he's done in the NFL is win.

No one is arguing that Nix has been incredible every game out, but by the way the NFL media speaks about him, you would think that he was consistently losing the Broncos games. If anything, Nix is yet to play so poorly that he lost the Broncos a game, and has even won them a few. His masterclass this past week against the Packers was another example of that.

The Broncos' defense was not at its best on Sunday, especially as Jordan Love and the Packers kept ripping chunk plays in the first half. As Denver got down 23-14, it was clear that Nix was going to need to win another game for the Broncos. When it was all said and done, he did exactly that and proved himself to be one of the NFL's elite in a specific category.

Bo Nix once again proved that he is one of the NFL's most clutch quarterbacks

After Pat Surtain picked off Love on the Packers' second drive of the third quarter, Nix was simply on a different level. He led three straight touchdown drives while Green Bay managed just a field goal, flipping the score from 23-14 to 34-26. Over those three drives, Nix completed 11 of his passes to just six incompletions, consistently pushing the ball down the field and fitting the football into incredibly tight windows.

Not only was Nix precise and accurate, but he was also picking apart one of the NFL's better defenses at will. Considering Denver's absurd amount of comeback wins this year, it doesn't surprise anyone that he has been one of the league's best in the second half all year. Even with that being known, he was simply on a different level on Sunday in Denver.

Without a doubt in my mind, it can comfortably be said that Nix is one of the NFL's most clutch quarterbacks, if not the most clutch of them all. Nix has been absolutely nails in fourth quarters this season, and extended that into the third quarter this past week. Simply put, he won the Broncos a game this week, and it was enough to make them heavy favorites to clinch the AFC's top seed this season.