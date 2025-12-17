Head-turning stat proves Broncos' Bo Nix is delivering high-end play

The Denver Broncos got laughed at by many when they used the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Bo Nix, but it has since turned out to be the correct decision, as Denver has gone 22-9 in the 31 regular season games during the Nix era.

They have made the playoffs in two-straight seasons and are also in line for the no. 1 overall seed in the AFC, which guarantees them a bye and home field advantage. As we all know, no team, including the Broncos, will sustain long-term success without high-end QB play.

Fortunately, though, Denver seems to be getting that from Bo Nix, and there is reason to believe that the second-year QB could get even better and could one day be a top-5 player at his position. I did some digging and found some head-turning stats that further prove how well Nix has played during his career thus far.

Bo Nix has been unthinkably efficient in the redzone during his NFL career

Bo Nix's career statistics in the redzone will make your jaw drop:



83/131 (63.4%)

664 total yards

43 total touchdowns

2 interceptions

106.9 passer rating

These are just some unconscious stats from Bo Nix. The redzone is the most important part of the field, as it's obviously the closest to the endzone and where most points are scored in today's NFL, but a huge factor in how efficient an offense can be is how efficient they are at getting into the redzone and actually scoring touchdowns, not just field goals.

Denver has been a strong redzone offense for multiple years now, ranking 7th in 2024 and 10th in 2025. We've seen passing offenses actually take a step back as opposing defenses figure out how to stop downfield passing at a higher level.

It's really been the defensive side of the ball that has begun to catch up. This really only reinforces the idea of how important it is for the Broncos to have a QB who is able to lead a redzone offense like this. As the Broncos get into more important games down the stretch, these trips into the redzone are going to become more important.

Having a QB like Bo Nix who is so efficient in the red area is huge for the offense, as when the playoffs roll around, the Broncos figure to be in more close games, and the deciding factor in those games could be if Denver scored a touchdown or settled for field goals in the RZ.