Broncos will have an obvious $40 million free agency decision to make soon

Now sitting at 12-2, the Denver Broncos are atop the NFL world and in a great position to earn the no. 1 overall seed in the AFC, which guarantees them a first-round bye and homefield advantage during the playoffs. The last time that happened, Denver won the Super Bowl, and this team is definitely good enough to do that again.

The Broncos have also navigated the Russell Wilson contract situation perfectly, as they didn't kick the financial can down the road and are now seeing his contract totally off the books after 2025. The Broncos were able to eat the $85 million dead cap hit in 2024 and 2025.

Financially, Denver is in a great spot. According to Over The Cap, the Broncos currently have just over $38 million in available cap space this coming offseason, and that's without making any moves to free up more. They will have enough to pursue multiple notable free agents, and this $40 million free agency decision they could make is obvious.

Breece Hall is an extremely logical free agency target for the Denver Broncos

Breece Hall is a free agent this coming offseason and a player who is actually younger than RJ Harvey by a few months. He's only in his age-24 season despite being a fourth-year player. According to spotrac.com, Hall's market value in free agency works out to be a four-year deal worth nearly $42 million, coming out to about $10.4 million per season.

Hall currently has 4,848 scrimmage yards in his four years in the NFL and averages 5.3 yards per touch. Here in 2025, Hall has rushed for 900 yards and three touchdowns and has also hauled in 32 passes for another 323 yards. He averages 1,018 rushing yards and 508 receiving yards over a 17-game season.

That amount comes out to 1,526 scrimmage yards over a complete season. Simply put, Breece Hall is a huge threat as a runner and as a receiver. He's still a young player, would fit the 'all in' mode that the Broncos are in, and would finally give this backfield a legitimate difference-maker.

Denver figures to add multiple playmakers next offseason in free agency and even via trade. With JK Dobbins obviously having injury concerns, being a bit older, and being a free agent, the Broncos could turn to someone like Breece Hall.

Getting a high-end player in the backfield like Breece Hall would allow the passing game to thrive even more, and the rushing attack would also take a step forward.