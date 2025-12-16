Hilarious Broncos' scenario could leave Chargers' fans ripping their hair out

The Denver Broncos have three games left and are on the doorstep of clinching the AFC West title for the first time in a decade. The Broncos last won the AFC West back in 2015, and all they did that year was also earn the no. 1 seed and win the Super Bowl.

Denver has clinched a playoff spot, so they became the first team in the AFC to do that this year, which is pretty neat, as they were the last AFC team to do so back in 2024. If the team beats the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16, and the Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Dallas Cowboys, Denver will clinch the AFC West.

However, there is another, potentially hilarious scenario that feels relatively likely, and it could leave Chargers' fans ripping their hair out in frustration and annoyance.

Denver Broncos could clinch no. 1 AFC seed before Week 18 against the LA Chargers

The Denver Broncos have to clinch the AFC West title before clinching the no. 1 overall seed, and if they won their next two games, they would officially clinch the division and also could have the no. 1 seed wrapped up if they were able to get to 14-2.

Denver faces the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16, a very good team that has won five games in a row. The Jags aren't as good as the Broncos, and Denver does get this game at home, so it's not crazy to suggest that the Broncos win this one.

Well, Denver then has a short week and plays on Christmas Day against the Patrick Mahomes-less Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is done for the year with a torn ACL, and the Chiefs are eliminated from the playoffs. Kansas City simply has nothing to play for and could potentially hold out other staters if they are not fully healthy.

Denver might have both the division and no. 1 seed wrapped up when they head back home to host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, a team that could still have playoff seeding to play for. There is a realistic scenario where the Broncos rest some starters in Week 18, drop that game to the Los Angeles Chargers, and end up getting swept by LA but still having the division in hand.

This outrageous scenario would be hilarious and would probably make Chargers' fans rip their hair out.